Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Interested in becoming a mixed-reality developer? Then Meta's XR Simulator is for you

Interested in becoming a mixed-reality developer? Then Meta's XR Simulator is for you
The Meta Quest 3 is finally — well, almost — here! Probably the best VR headset of 2023 has started shipping and I’m sure that most of you are wondering what games to get and what accessories to buy. But a select few are experiencing a different dilemma: what app to create?

Since the Quest 3 basically replaces the Quest Pro, as the most powerful headset that Meta has put out thus far, a lot of developers will probably switch over to working with it. And with the promise of outstanding MR capabilities coming in 2024, a lot of devs have a reason to look into AR and XR.

But how do you do that without the headset on? Or even when you have it, you can’t be wearing it all the time, now can you? Well, it would be truly awesome if there were some sort of simulation tool that developers could take advantage of in order to make the next generation of awesome XR apps.

Well, if you were thinking the same thing, you should check out the Meta XR Simulator.

Video Thumbnail


So, most of you probably know what a devkit is. This is a dedicated piece of hardware that most often comes with proprietary software, which allows programmers to start making apps, before the given piece of hardware — like a console or a VR headset — is actually available on the market.

But see, this is where mixed-reality software is tricky, because you have the part where the software needs to play nice with, well, actual reality. And even if the headset and the devkit can do that, imagine what sort of a hassle testing would be.

  1. Put on the headset and draft the idea
  2. Take off the headset and code
  3. Export a demo
  4. Put it on the headset
  5. Test and take notes
  6. Take off the headset and repeat

And that’s me simplifying things. Can you imagine how tedious the real process would be? Sure, you could opt to do everything without taking off the headset, but… I mean, your eyes are important and regardless of how good the displays on the Quest 3 are, they are still displays.

So, this is where the XR Simulator comes in: a piece of software that can simulate various devices from the Quest line of devices and supports all sorts of nifty APIs — consider it as capabilities that devs can toy around with.

Or, in more simplistic terms: it allows a dev to check out how their creation will look in mixed-reality without the need of putting a headset on. Now, of course, further testing with a headset on will absolutely be required, but that’s where finishing touches come in.

Right now the Simulator supports Unity, Unreal and native development, which is a great start. If you’re one of the devs interested in kicking things off with MR and the Quest 3, check out Meta’s developer resources page here.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

The Quest 3 ships today! But reports show that demand isn’t as high as expected. Why?
The Quest 3 ships today! But reports show that demand isn’t as high as expected. Why?
These are the absolute best VR games to get for the brand new Meta Quest 3 headset right now
These are the absolute best VR games to get for the brand new Meta Quest 3 headset right now
VR is getting so popular, that you can now swim while wearing a headset
VR is getting so popular, that you can now swim while wearing a headset
The Meta Quest 3 will allow devs to create truly breathtaking visual experiences
The Meta Quest 3 will allow devs to create truly breathtaking visual experiences
Meta may improve the Ray-Ban Smart Glasses significantly in 2025 through adding AR to them
Meta may improve the Ray-Ban Smart Glasses significantly in 2025 through adding AR to them
The Best Meta Quest 3 Accessories that you Need to Get for a top VR experience
The Best Meta Quest 3 Accessories that you Need to Get for a top VR experience
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta Quest 3 automatically enhances the existing VR ports of gaming’s finest classics
Meta Quest 3 automatically enhances the existing VR ports of gaming’s finest classics
The Best Meta Quest 3 Accessories that you Need to Get for a top VR experience
The Best Meta Quest 3 Accessories that you Need to Get for a top VR experience
You know what would’ve ran great on the Quest 3? GTA San Andreas VR
You know what would’ve ran great on the Quest 3? GTA San Andreas VR
Oops! Updates that enhance games for Quest 3 are also increasing file size for the Quest 2
Oops! Updates that enhance games for Quest 3 are also increasing file size for the Quest 2
These are the absolute best VR games to get for the brand new Meta Quest 3 headset right now
These are the absolute best VR games to get for the brand new Meta Quest 3 headset right now
Apple could solve the Vision Pro’s weight problem by… adding some more
Apple could solve the Vision Pro’s weight problem by… adding some more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless