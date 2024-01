Meta permanently lowers Quest 2 prices, accessories are cheaper too

VR headset

With the successful launch of Quest 3 , probably the best choice if you’re in the market for a, Meta is making the previous generation of itscheaper.The company announced this week that it’s permanently lowering prices on Quest 2 and its accessories, effective January 1. Aimed at customers who really want afor entertainment purposes but can’t afford the Quest 3 , which costs $500, the price cut is a standard marketing move.That being said, if you’re interested in a new Quest 2 VR headset , you’ll now be able to purchase the 128GB model for just $250, down from $300. Additionally, the 256GB is also cheaper at just $300, while the refurbished units are getting lower prices too: $230 (128GB) and $270 (256GB).As mentioned earlier, Meta decided to lower the price ofaccessories too. So here is a quick rundown of the new prices for these accessories in case you plan to buy Meta’sWhile Meta’sis the most affordable advanced VR headset is surely the most affordable way to get into VR and see for yourself if it’s something that you truly enjoy. Then you can just upgrade tofor the ultimate VR gaming experience.