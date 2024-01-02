Meta permanently lowers Quest 2 prices, accessories are cheaper too
With the successful launch of Quest 3, probably the best choice if you’re in the market for a VR headset, Meta is making the previous generation of its VR headset cheaper.
The company announced this week that it’s permanently lowering prices on Quest 2 and its accessories, effective January 1. Aimed at customers who really want a VR headset for entertainment purposes but can’t afford the Quest 3, which costs $500, the price cut is a standard marketing move.
As mentioned earlier, Meta decided to lower the price of Quest 2 accessories too. So here is a quick rundown of the new prices for these accessories in case you plan to buy Meta’s Quest 2VR headset:
While Meta’s Quest 3 is the most affordable advanced VR headset, Quest 2 is surely the most affordable way to get into VR and see for yourself if it’s something that you truly enjoy. Then you can just upgrade to Quest 3 for the ultimate VR gaming experience.
That being said, if you’re interested in a new Quest 2 VR headset, you’ll now be able to purchase the 128GB model for just $250, down from $300. Additionally, the 256GB is also cheaper at just $300, while the refurbished units are getting lower prices too: $230 (128GB) and $270 (256GB).
- Quest 2 Elite Strap: $49.99
- Quest 2 Carrying Case: $44.99
- Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery: $89.99
- Quest 2 Active Pack: $59.99
- Quest 2 Fit Pack: $39.99
