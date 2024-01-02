Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Meta permanently lowers Quest 2 prices, accessories are cheaper too

@cosminvasile
Meta permanently lowers Quest 2 prices, accessories are cheaper too
With the successful launch of Quest 3, probably the best choice if you’re in the market for a VR headset, Meta is making the previous generation of its VR headset cheaper.

The company announced this week that it’s permanently lowering prices on Quest 2 and its accessories, effective January 1. Aimed at customers who really want a VR headset for entertainment purposes but can’t afford the Quest 3, which costs $500, the price cut is a standard marketing move.

That being said, if you’re interested in a new Quest 2 VR headset, you’ll now be able to purchase the 128GB model for just $250, down from $300. Additionally, the 256GB is also cheaper at just $300, while the refurbished units are getting lower prices too: $230 (128GB) and $270 (256GB).

As mentioned earlier, Meta decided to lower the price of Quest 2 accessories too. So here is a quick rundown of the new prices for these accessories in case you plan to buy Meta’s Quest 2VR headset:

  • Quest 2 Elite Strap: $49.99
  • Quest 2 Carrying Case: $44.99
  • Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery: $89.99
  • Quest 2 Active Pack: $59.99
  • Quest 2 Fit Pack: $39.99

While Meta’s Quest 3 is the most affordable advanced VR headset, Quest 2 is surely the most affordable way to get into VR and see for yourself if it’s something that you truly enjoy. Then you can just upgrade to Quest 3 for the ultimate VR gaming experience.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Report says Vision Pro 2 will use a brighter, more energy-efficient Samsung display
Report says Vision Pro 2 will use a brighter, more energy-efficient Samsung display
Meta permanently lowers Quest 2 prices, accessories are cheaper too
Meta permanently lowers Quest 2 prices, accessories are cheaper too
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Report says Vision Pro 2 will use a brighter, more energy-efficient Samsung display
Report says Vision Pro 2 will use a brighter, more energy-efficient Samsung display
Tried and trusted Apple tipster hints at a possible January 2024 release for the Vision Pro
Tried and trusted Apple tipster hints at a possible January 2024 release for the Vision Pro
Quest Pro's tongue tracking is now supported by Steam Link: a new dimension for social VR?
Quest Pro's tongue tracking is now supported by Steam Link: a new dimension for social VR?
Sharper, smoother: the Asgard's Wrath 2 update that Meta Quest 3 gamers need
Sharper, smoother: the Asgard's Wrath 2 update that Meta Quest 3 gamers need
Microsoft axes Windows Mixed Reality. Is that a bad thing, though?
Microsoft axes Windows Mixed Reality. Is that a bad thing, though?
Discover Meta Horizon's new VR plaza along with other new handy features
Discover Meta Horizon's new VR plaza along with other new handy features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless