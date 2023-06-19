Prices for the Meta Quest 2 VR headset plunge significantly at Amazon and Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you love gaming and want to take things to the next level, chances are you’ve already thought about getting your own VR headset. And yet, you’ve undoubtedly noticed that most headsets available today typically are expensive...except for one–the Meta Quest 2. Oh, by the way–it’s now on sale at Walmart and Amazon! Hurry up, and get it while you can.
The Meta Quest 2 128GB is one of the most affordable and immersive headsets you can buy. At just $399 for the base model, this marvel is everything most people could want–it boasts an intuitive controls design and a comfortable build, plus it sports an impressive games library.
While this bad boy undoubtedly has some competitors, virtually no other company has created a VR headset that offers users such an immersive experience at that low price. For example, the Sony PlayStation VR 2 costs about $549, but you’ll have to pull out another $400ish of your pocket for the PlayStation 5 in order to use it. The Valve Index VR Kit is another $999 headset that isn’t standalone. The list goes on and on. As you can see, the Meta Quest 2 has a pretty good price tag, even without a discount.
Right now, Meta’s virtual headset sees its lowest-ever price on Amazon. The Streamer, Active, Pro, and Starter bundles are also on sale at the merchant. Walmart also offers a discount on the VR headset alone. According to our research, Amazon hasn’t offered the Meta Quest 2 at such a low price before, meaning the deal is really worth considering, especially if you’ve always wanted this item. Also, Amazon added a trade-in option. It allows you to trade an old console, accessories you don’t need, or games you no longer want to drop the headset’s price tag further.
The Meta Quest 2 isn’t great just for the money. The VR headset has 3D spatial audio, meaning you hear sounds from all around you. The cinematic sound aside, this gamer’s paradise has a built-in battery that lasts 2-3 hours and an impressive game library with over 350 titles. The controls make navigating easy and intuitive, while an 1832 x 1920 resolution display (per eye) and a 90-degree field of view ensure you’re completely immersed in whatever you’re doing.
Meta's headset supports various apps. Amazingly, it even has a fitness feature that allows you to track how many calories you’ve burned while playing. And if, for some reason, you can’t pick a game to play from the library, you can also connect the Meta Quest 2 to a gaming-compatible computer to search for more titles. You’ll need a cable for this, which is sold separately.
