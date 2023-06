Prices for the Meta Quest 2 VR headset plunge significantly at Amazon and Walmart

The Meta Quest 2 128GB is one of the most affordable and immersive headsets you can buy. At just $399 for the base model, this marvel is everything most people could want–it boasts an intuitive controls design and a comfortable build, plus it sports an impressive games library. If you love gaming and want to take things to the next level, chances are you’ve already thought about getting your own VR headset . And yet, you’ve undoubtedly noticed that most headsets available today typically are expensive...except for one–the Meta Quest 2. Oh, by the way–it’s now on sale at Walmart and Amazon! Hurry up, and get it while you can.The Meta Quest 2 128GB is one of the most affordable and immersive headsets you can buy. At just $399 for the base model, this marvel is everything most people could want–it boasts an intuitive controls design and a comfortable build, plus it sports an impressive games library.





Meta Quest 2 128GB: Get yours from Walmart with a solid discount The Meta Quest 2 is a virtual reality headset from Meta currently on sale at Walmart. The store offers a solid $84 discount on the device, making it an affordable option for many. If you want to fully immerse yourself in your favorite games, safely pick this headset! $84 off (22%) $299 $382 99 Buy at Walmart Get the Meta Quest 2 128GB from Amazon and save big! Step into the future with the Meta Quest 2. Currently, the headset is offered at its lowest price on Amazon. If you select the trade-in option, you can get an even better price for this standalone virtual reality headset. It has a good battery life, 3D spatial audio, and an impressive games library. $81 off (21%) Buy at Amazon





Right now, Meta’s virtual headset sees its lowest-ever price on Amazon. The Streamer, Active, Pro, and Starter bundles are also on sale at the merchant. Walmart also offers a discount on the VR headset alone. According to our research, Amazon hasn’t offered the Meta Quest 2 at such a low price before, meaning the deal is really worth considering, especially if you’ve always wanted this item. Also, Amazon added a trade-in option. It allows you to trade an old console, accessories you don’t need, or games you no longer want to drop the headset’s price tag further. While this bad boy undoubtedly has some competitors, virtually no other company has created a VR headset that offers users such an immersive experience at that low price. For example, the Sony PlayStation VR 2 costs about $549, but you’ll have to pull out another $400ish of your pocket for the PlayStation 5 in order to use it. The Valve Index VR Kit is another $999 headset that isn’t standalone. The list goes on and on. As you can see, the Meta Quest 2 has a pretty good price tag, even without a discount.Right now, Meta’s virtual headset sees its lowest-ever price on Amazon. The Streamer, Active, Pro, and Starter bundles are also on sale at the merchant. Walmart also offers a discount on the VR headset alone. According to our research, Amazon hasn’t offered the Meta Quest 2 at such a low price before, meaning the deal is really worth considering, especially if you’ve always wanted this item. Also, Amazon added a trade-in option. It allows you to trade an old console, accessories you don’t need, or games you no longer want to drop the headset’s price tag further.