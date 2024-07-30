Meta Quest update brings useful Mixed Reality app and more
Meta Quest update v68 begins rolling out to Quest owners today, and it brings some really welcome improvements. In addition to better frame rate when playing the best VR games, there’s also a new app that lets you envision furniture in your room. Other small improvements make update v68 a very fleshed out update.
Some algorithm improvements aim to make OpenXR apps more responsive than before. A new experimental feature called “Content Adaptive Brightness Control” is also being introduced. If enabled from the “Experimental” menu in Settings, it will reduce contrast in certain scenes to improve the visuals. Both these features will be exclusive to Meta Quest 3.
A new app, called Layout, will let you place virtual furniture in your room in Mixed Reality before you decide to order some. The virtual furniture will be accurately scaled and let you see beforehand whether something looks good in your room or not. Layout can be found in the App Library when you update to v68.
Meta Quest 3, now snappier than ever before. | Video credit — Meta
Apps and games will now download faster thanks to some behind the scenes wizardry. The virtual keyboard has also been improved. It won’t overlap with other screens now when it’s brought up and it will appear according to where you last put it. Two new tabs have been added to the Library as well:
A few other features have been added as well that will enhance the user experience, in my opinion. These new features are:
- All: Here you can see all your apps and games.
- Download: Easily manage and prioritize app downloads and updates.
- An audio alert for low battery when you take off your headset.
- You can now manage cloud backups from the Settings.
- Controllers can now be paired straight from within the headset.
- Microphone and app audio can be balanced for recordings and live streams.
- Screenshots will now be taken at a significantly higher resolution.
Quite a meaty update, isn’t it? And these never-ending updates is why the Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets on the market today. As always, don’t fret if you haven’t gotten update v68 yet. Meta rolls out Quest updates gradually, often taking weeks at a time.
