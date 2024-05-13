Meta Quest headsets receive Travel Mode for long plane rides

Quest 3

An immersive cinema experience.

Travel podcasts accompanied by spatial videos that bring them to life.

Bird’s-eye view virtual sightseeing previews for travel destinations.

VR and MR games.

Calming experiences and meditation exercises.

Meta is also partnering with Lufthansa to bring custom MR (Mixed Reality) content to Lufthansa Allegris Business Class Suite passengers. Like an airline hands out headphones for in-flight use, Lufthansa will give youheadsets.This partnership will bring Lufthansa Allegris Business Class Suite customers a selection of premium content including: