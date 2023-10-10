Did Meta just replace the Quest Pro with the Quest 3 through this new enterprise service?
Happy Meta Quest 3 release day! I’m sure that those of you who are awaiting for your new headsets are tingling with excitement. A lot of you probably can’t wait to re-experience some of your favorite VR games on the Quest 3 and I can totally understand why.
Most of the best VR headsets on the market, which is where we expect the Quest 3 to show up too, are entertainment focused. I mean, get a group of people together, bring out a headset with Beat Saber, sit back and you can easily understand why.
So, Meta’s new service for enterprise clients is live: Meta Quest for Business. Cool! What is it?
It’s basically a subscription service, which allows access to an additional software package that companies and professionals can take advantage of. For example, management of VR headsets at user, application or device level.
Since this is a business solution, Meta isn’t cutting back on offering customer support, but subscribers will get to choose a “level” too. One is called Standard and the other is called Plus; both provide access to an extensive self-help library and online chat, but only the Plus tier extends the option of chatting with a Meta rep to weekends.
Well, let’s consult the facts: the Quest 3 is powerful enough to replace the Quest Pro. But will Quest for Business cover all possible gaps so that we can establish that as a fact? And will the Quest 3 even meet its sales expectation, now that it’s lowered? Time will tell.
But what about enterprise clients? After all, VR is utilized in a lot of industries and now that the Quest 3 is out, the Quest Pro is practically outdated. Then again, this is Meta we’re talking about, so did you really think that the company didn’t have something up its sleeve?
Quest for Business will allow organizations to not only ensure that hierarchy is being kept, but to also allow enhanced security on the Quest platform. Oh, and, of course: tracking things like progresses of individual members or entire teams.
