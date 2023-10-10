Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Prime Day Fall is here! Save big on phones now.
Save up to $400 on a brand new phone - no trade-in or carrier plans required!

Will the next Meta Quest headset be a budget-friendly device? This insider says so

1
Will the next Meta Quest headset be a budget-friendly device? This insider says so
Did you already check if your Meta Quest 3 has shipped? That’s right, one of the most prominent candidates for the best VR headsets of the year is almost here and units have started shipping as we speak. And if you know how feature-packed the Quest 3 is, then you know you have a good reason to be excited.

But it’ll only take so long before the industry is ready with celebrating this release and moving onward to the next big thing, while discussions about the Quest 3’s sales targets ensue in the background.

I know what you’re expecting me to say: “Back to talking about the Vision Pro then!”. And while the device I’d like to bring up is said to release in 2024 too, it’s not one made by Apple. This one comes from prominent insider Mark Gurman and it was basically a long time coming.

Video Thumbnail

Right now, you can get a Quest 2 with a huge discount. 

A budget-friendly headset, courtesy of industry-leader Meta.

Yes! That’s exactly what the XR market needs and I’m not being ironic in any way. The goal of this long game that VR manufacturers are playing is to get VR tech in people’s hands and homes, and regardless of how feature-packed headsets like the Quest 3 are, the facts don’t lie: early adoption in the realm of XR is near-impossible.

“But wait,” I hear you say, “the Quest 2 got a price cut to $299, that's a pretty budget, right?”. It is! But no one said it would be permanent. And, also, tech has come a long way since the Quest 2’s release and sooner or later, that headset is going to become certifiably outdated, just like the Quest Pro.

So, what does Mark say this time around? Project codename Ventura, set to release in 2024 with one aim: getting you to try it, because it’s so low-cost. There is a rumor that Meta may release this headset without controllers and have it rely solely on hand-tracking, but that sounds more expensive than including regular old controllers.

Oh, and, beyond that, we don’t have any details to share for now.

While having some details that could serve as a firm basis for this claim to stand on, it isn’t difficult to start believing this one. A cheaper headset makes sense both for the market and the consumer. But will Meta end up taking this route? We’ll see next year.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Quest 3 vs. Quest 2! How much better are the graphics of the Quest 3?
Quest 3 vs. Quest 2! How much better are the graphics of the Quest 3?
The Quest 3 ships today! But reports show that demand isn’t as high as expected. Why?
The Quest 3 ships today! But reports show that demand isn’t as high as expected. Why?
VR is getting so popular, that you can now swim while wearing a headset
VR is getting so popular, that you can now swim while wearing a headset
Has Apple canned the idea of a budget-friendly version of the Vision Pro already?!
Has Apple canned the idea of a budget-friendly version of the Vision Pro already?!
Rosonite launches this week on VR. Will it be able to compete with VRChat?
Rosonite launches this week on VR. Will it be able to compete with VRChat?
The Meta Quest 3 will allow devs to create truly breathtaking visual experiences
The Meta Quest 3 will allow devs to create truly breathtaking visual experiences
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The developer of Red Matter has a new VR project in the works, but it’s not going to be out this year
The developer of Red Matter has a new VR project in the works, but it’s not going to be out this year
Meta may improve the Ray-Ban Smart Glasses significantly in 2025 through adding AR to them
Meta may improve the Ray-Ban Smart Glasses significantly in 2025 through adding AR to them
Did Meta just replace the Quest Pro with the Quest 3 through this new enterprise service?
Did Meta just replace the Quest Pro with the Quest 3 through this new enterprise service?
The Lynx-R1 has officialized the price increase: from $850 to $1300
The Lynx-R1 has officialized the price increase: from $850 to $1300
A future Vision Pro, especially for you: shipped with prescription lenses, to your door. Really?
A future Vision Pro, especially for you: shipped with prescription lenses, to your door. Really?
The Meta Quest 3 will allow devs to create truly breathtaking visual experiences
The Meta Quest 3 will allow devs to create truly breathtaking visual experiences
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless