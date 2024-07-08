Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The Meta Quest App Lab is being shut down

By
0comments
The Meta Quest App Lab is being shut down
If you’ve been a part of the Quest ecosystem for a while, you probably know of the Meta App Lab. Starting next month, the App Lab will be shut down and App Lab titles will be merged with the Horizon Store. This follows Meta’s last decision to make App Lab visible on the store, and will help developers get their apps noticed more.

The App Lab is where in-development Quest apps were uploaded instead of on the Horizon Store proper. This includes Early Access, Alpha and Beta versions of Quest apps. However, anything uploaded to the App Lab was a hassle to find. You would need to enter the exact title or know the URL to visit an app’s App Lab page.

A while ago Meta made App Lab visible on the Horizon Store. It showed up as a new category users could open and discover apps and games in. This already massively increased the chances of in-development apps being noticed and becoming popular. But now Meta is completely phasing out the App Lab in favor of a more unified Horizon Store.


Some of the current titles on App Lab. | Image credit — PhoneArena - The Meta Quest App Lab is being shut down
Some of the current titles on App Lab. | Image credit — PhoneArena


The change will come into effect from August 5. In-development apps and VR games will now need to be tagged as Early Access. This should help these apps and games gain a following long before they’re ready for a full release.

Phasing out the App Lab and making its titles more discoverable is just one way Meta is empowering creators on its platforms. The company is fully invested in making XR (Extended Reality) the future of computing. Less than a month ago, Meta announced it would fund novel Mixed Reality apps. The latest Quest update — v67 — is also empowering creators by displaying their content on the Horizon Feed.

And not to mention the fact that Meta made its Quest OS open to third parties recently. If XR does become the future of computing, and I really hope it does, then Meta will be in a very enviable position as the de facto provider of XR services.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Meta allows Mixed Reality apps to go beyond limits, literally
Meta allows Mixed Reality apps to go beyond limits, literally
Another Meta Quest headset bites the dust
Another Meta Quest headset bites the dust
Meta is trying to reinvent the wheel with its “time machine” AR glasses
Meta is trying to reinvent the wheel with its “time machine” AR glasses
New Meta Quest update provides spatial freedom and empowers creators
New Meta Quest update provides spatial freedom and empowers creators
Meta once again confirms Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR for the Quest, then deletes its comment
Meta once again confirms Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR for the Quest, then deletes its comment
Apple Vision Pro is getting much needed gaming controllers (but not from Apple)
Apple Vision Pro is getting much needed gaming controllers (but not from Apple)
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta allows Mixed Reality apps to go beyond limits, literally
Meta allows Mixed Reality apps to go beyond limits, literally
New Meta Quest update provides spatial freedom and empowers creators
New Meta Quest update provides spatial freedom and empowers creators
Meta is trying to reinvent the wheel with its “time machine” AR glasses
Meta is trying to reinvent the wheel with its “time machine” AR glasses
Apple Vision Pro is getting much needed gaming controllers (but not from Apple)
Apple Vision Pro is getting much needed gaming controllers (but not from Apple)
Under EU pressure, Apple Vision Pro users in it will get alternative payment options
Under EU pressure, Apple Vision Pro users in it will get alternative payment options
Another Meta Quest headset bites the dust
Another Meta Quest headset bites the dust
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless