Meta Quest 4 reportedly launching in two variants, AR glasses coming first
*Header image is referential, showcasing the Xreal Air 2 Ultra. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Here’s some good news for you if you’ve just bought a Meta Quest 3: your headset’s reportedly good for another two years. A report alleges that the Meta Quest 4 will launch in 2026 in two different variants. Next year will also apparently see the launch of Meta’s AR glasses, something the company has been working on for many years.
More excitingly, for me at least, next year we’re going to reportedly see the launch of Meta’s AI-powered AR smart glasses. Or are we? Though the company has been talking about these glasses for a long time, even promising an astounding FOV, the cited report claims only the right lens of the glasses will show anything.
Here’s some good news for you if you’ve just bought a Meta Quest 3: your headset’s reportedly good for another two years. A report alleges that the Meta Quest 4 will launch in 2026 in two different variants. Next year will also apparently see the launch of Meta’s AR glasses, something the company has been working on for many years.
There have been rumors flying around about an upcoming cheaper version of the Quest 3: a Meta Quest 3S. And Meta will reportedly continue this trend with the Quest 4. Codenamed Pismo Low and Pismo High, the Meta Quest 4 will supposedly launch in two variants of differing specifications and price points.
More excitingly, for me at least, next year we’re going to reportedly see the launch of Meta’s AI-powered AR smart glasses. Or are we? Though the company has been talking about these glasses for a long time, even promising an astounding FOV, the cited report claims only the right lens of the glasses will show anything.
The display, which will be in the right lens, will show content by projecting an image into the lens.
— Wayne Ma, and Kalley Huang, The Information, July 2024
That’s quite odd. Either Meta has discovered fourth-dimensional AR technology or these glasses are something else entirely. If these aren’t the AR glasses with the wide field of view mentioned above, then at least they’ll be a step up from most other smart glasses that don’t come with a display.
Meta Quest 3. Not obsolete for, funnily enough, around three years. | Video credit — Meta
And these glasses and variants of Quest 4 headsets aren’t the only things Meta is releasing in the next few years. We also have reports about Meta’s direct competitor to Vision Pro, which will reportedly be launching after Quest 4.
These are exciting times to be a VR enthusiast. The industries are finally ramping up and the technology will, soon enough I hope, no longer be a niche market for immersive gaming interests. And when that happens, I reckon we’ll have to revamp our list of the best VR headsets.
These are exciting times to be a VR enthusiast. The industries are finally ramping up and the technology will, soon enough I hope, no longer be a niche market for immersive gaming interests. And when that happens, I reckon we’ll have to revamp our list of the best VR headsets.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: