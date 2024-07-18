Meta Quest 4 reportedly launching in two variants, AR glasses coming first

*Header image is referential, showcasing the Xreal Air 2 Ultra. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Quest 3









— Wayne Ma, and Kalley Huang, The Information , July 2024





That’s quite odd. Either Meta has discovered fourth-dimensional AR technology or these glasses are something else entirely. If these aren’t the AR glasses with the wide field of view mentioned above, then at least they’ll be a step up from most other smart glasses that don’t come with a display.









Meta Quest 3 . Not obsolete for, funnily enough, around three years. | Video credit — Meta









These are exciting times to be a VR enthusiast. The industries are finally ramping up and the technology will, soon enough I hope, no longer be a niche market for immersive gaming interests. And when that happens, I reckon we’ll have to revamp our list of the And these glasses and variants of Quest 4 headsets aren’t the only things Meta is releasing in the next few years. We also have reports about Meta’s direct competitor to Vision Pro , which will reportedly be launching after Quest 4.These are exciting times to be a VR enthusiast. The industries are finally ramping up and the technology will, soon enough I hope, no longer be a niche market for immersive gaming interests. And when that happens, I reckon we’ll have to revamp our list of the best VR headsets