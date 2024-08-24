Meta Quest 3 now warns users of high power consumption, and how to reduce it
The Meta Quest 3 now has a pretty neat new feature that helps users reduce power consumption and improve battery life. If you’re using an app that’s really resource-intensive, Quest headsets will now alert you to that and advise you to enable battery saver mode.
This should help reduce your power bill as well as increase the remaining battery time your Quest has. But you might be wondering: why would someone enable battery saver mode and cut off power to an app that clearly needs it?
Quest will now ask to enable battery saver if you are doing resource intensive tasks
That’s the neat part, it doesn’t just limit processing power. Battery saver mode also limits the frame rate, applies fixed foveated rendering, decreases the brightness and lowers the render resolution. Pretty smart way of extending battery life without sacrificing too much performance, don’t you think?
Seriously, get a Meta Quest 3. It’s great. | Video credit — Meta
Now, granted, some apps suffer from stutters and other performance issues on Quest headsets. And lowering the frame rate and processing power is only going to make them look even worse. But it’s nice to know that the option is there.
You’re not just limiting processing power, you’re also combining other power-saving methods to lower power draw across the board. This sort of intelligent design is what’s making me really hopeful for the AI-powered AR smart glasses Meta has been working on for years.
Meta has been in the XR (Extended Reality) industry for a very long time now, and as such has garnered a ton of experience in how to design XR hardware. It’s why the Quest headsets are some of the best VR headsets ever made, and why Meta’s Quest OS platform is being made available to third parties.
It also helps that Meta has frequent awesome sales, like the Meta Quest August sale live right now.
