Meta Quest 3 now warns users of high power consumption, and how to reduce it

By
0comments
Meta Quest 3 now warns users of high power consumption, and how to reduce it
The Meta Quest 3 now has a pretty neat new feature that helps users reduce power consumption and improve battery life. If you’re using an app that’s really resource-intensive, Quest headsets will now alert you to that and advise you to enable battery saver mode.

This should help reduce your power bill as well as increase the remaining battery time your Quest has. But you might be wondering: why would someone enable battery saver mode and cut off power to an app that clearly needs it?


That’s the neat part, it doesn’t just limit processing power. Battery saver mode also limits the frame rate, applies fixed foveated rendering, decreases the brightness and lowers the render resolution. Pretty smart way of extending battery life without sacrificing too much performance, don’t you think?

Video Thumbnail
Seriously, get a Meta Quest 3. It’s great. | Video credit — Meta

Now, granted, some apps suffer from stutters and other performance issues on Quest headsets. And lowering the frame rate and processing power is only going to make them look even worse. But it’s nice to know that the option is there.

You’re not just limiting processing power, you’re also combining other power-saving methods to lower power draw across the board. This sort of intelligent design is what’s making me really hopeful for the AI-powered AR smart glasses Meta has been working on for years.

Meta has been in the XR (Extended Reality) industry for a very long time now, and as such has garnered a ton of experience in how to design XR hardware. It’s why the Quest headsets are some of the best VR headsets ever made, and why Meta’s Quest OS platform is being made available to third parties.

It also helps that Meta has frequent awesome sales, like the Meta Quest August sale live right now.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Apple considering Meta Ray-Ban rival, Vision Pro wasn’t company’s original plan
Apple considering Meta Ray-Ban rival, Vision Pro wasn’t company’s original plan
Meta Quest can now connect to your laptop, gaming console and more for giant virtual screens
Meta Quest can now connect to your laptop, gaming console and more for giant virtual screens
Apple Vision Pro is failing to attract enterprise interest
Apple Vision Pro is failing to attract enterprise interest
Welp, Meta just canceled the Quest Pro 2
Welp, Meta just canceled the Quest Pro 2
There's no better time to jump into VR! Here's everything you need to know
There's no better time to jump into VR! Here's everything you need to know
Apple Vision Pro may get tunable lenses for vision correction without the need for custom inserts
Apple Vision Pro may get tunable lenses for vision correction without the need for custom inserts
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta CTO clears the air about Quest Pro 2 cancellation
Meta CTO clears the air about Quest Pro 2 cancellation
Welp, Meta just canceled the Quest Pro 2
Welp, Meta just canceled the Quest Pro 2
Apple Vision Pro may get tunable lenses for vision correction without the need for custom inserts
Apple Vision Pro may get tunable lenses for vision correction without the need for custom inserts
Apple Vision Pro is failing to attract enterprise interest
Apple Vision Pro is failing to attract enterprise interest
There's no better time to jump into VR! Here's everything you need to know
There's no better time to jump into VR! Here's everything you need to know
The popularity of AR devices is steadily increasing, says a new report
The popularity of AR devices is steadily increasing, says a new report
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless