This spec leak for the Meta Quest 3 suggests that it may not be a powerhouse
In less than a week’s worth of time, Meta fans will be able to enjoy the company’s Connect event, led by Mark “The Zuck” Zuckerberg himself. The schedule includes topics ranging from XR to AI, but most of us are looking forward to one specific thing: the official reveal of the Meta Quest 3.
There’s no point in trying to conceal the fact: the Quest 3 is expected to become one of the best VR headsets on the market, and probably even the best entertainment-focused device that has come out in recent years.
So, what’s RAM? Well, aside from being one of the best albums that Daft Punk ever recorded, it also stands for Random Access Memory. But what you need to know about it is that RAM lets your tech device of choice do more.
TL;DR: Reddit user JMS1717 claims that he has gained access to an allegedly official spec sheet of the upcoming Meta Quest 3. As per that sheet, the headset is listed to have… Wait for it… Almost there… 8GB of RAM.
So! Here’s the deal:
And while I don’t want to go deep into RAM speeds, I do want to highlight that it is possible for RAM to be technically “better” when comparing a lower quantity of higher speed to a higher quantity of lower speed. But that really depends on the task at hand.
That being said, we’ve also had a store listing form Bestware, where the Quest 3 is listed to have 12GB of RAM, so it could be either. We’ll find out in just a couple of days, when the Quest 3 event is over.
But, since we’re talking about an XR headset with advanced AR capabilities, the final amount of RAM should give you a somewhat on-point indication of said AR capabilities.
But, as is typically the case in any tech-related industry, the closer we get to a release date of a very hyped up product, the more leaks it starts getting. So, it’s time for two things:
- Prep those salt shakers and apply some grains
- Get ready to discuss a leak about the Quest 3’s RAM
It’s where active apps go when in-use, and if you want to multitask between several or work with large data sets, you’re going to need RAM. So, typically: more RAM good, unless you know that you need less or unless it is very slow. But I digress!
- Quest 2: 6GB of RAM
- Quest Pro: 12GB of RAM
- Quest 3: 8GB of RAM
That being said, what really matters here is that both should work fine as long as Meta has approached the build with thought. Nowadays, 8GB can get you a long way unless you aren’t into 3D rendering or huge database management.
