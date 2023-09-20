The Meta Quest 3 will have next-gen spatial capabilities. So why do you care?
The Meta Connect event of 2023 is the prime spot to learn all about the company’s latest XR headset: the Quest 3. In about a week, we’ll basically know if it will join the ranks of the best VR headsets as an entertainment-focused headset.
Because, honestly, if you already have a Quest 2, then would upgrading be worth it for you? The keyword here is “innovation”, and the Quest 3 seems to be aiming to achieve more than being just more powerful and slightly more comfortable.
So, Meta has updated its support page to go into more detail about spatial data. And — would you look at that? — the Quest 3 gets mentioned as well! The details explain what spatial data is and how the headset collects and uses it.
Now, fair warning: this is a unique type of user-data and as such, you’ll have to grant the headset access. This works very similarly to how you would grant an app access to the location of your phone, for example. And, of course, some apps may not work at all, if you choose to deny.
Now, to the question at hand: what is spatial data? Well, as Meta puts it:
The Quest 3, will in fact, be better-suited for mixed-reality. And the cool thing about that is that it can enable you to interact with your environment in new and exciting ways. But how is that possible? Through advanced spatial computation!
But hey, at least you can do that!
Spatial data refers to the information collected about the size, shape, and location of walls, surfaces, and objects in a physical space… Apps that blend virtual and real-world environments use spatial data to understand the space around you and where you are within that space.
Or, in other words, this is the data that will fuel your Quest 3’s advanced XR capabilities. After all, this is the first headset from Meta that is showing proper passthrough features! But in order for you to take advantage of those, your Quest 3 will have to be able to understand your surroundings.
Will it be worth it? Well, we will find out after the Quest 3 becomes available after the Meta Connect event on September 27, 2023. If you want to learn about how to join the event, you can check our guide on that right here.
