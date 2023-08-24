Take a look at the Meta Quest 3 in this freshly leaked unboxing video

Quest 2

Let's start with the packaging itself, which seems to be legitimate given the "Meta Quest 3" branding with Meta's logo at the center of the lid. The video does not show much of the box's sides, so we can't tell if there is any other writing. One notable difference to take notice of here is that the Meta Quest 3 packaging looks much smaller compared to the one thecame in.Once opened, the Quest 3 gets revealed alongside its two Touch controllers. We can also see a small piece of cardboard that showcases the new lens depth adjustment feature, which is meant to help people with glasses find a more comfortable position for wearing the headset.Just like Meta had said and shown in its announcement of the Quest 3, this leaked unboxing of the new mixed reality headset from the company reaffirms its much thinner design. This improvement was probably possible — to a large extent — because of the new pancake optics that replaced the former generation's Fresnel lenses.Meta is expected to announce the Quest 3 on September 27, and we are very excited to see what it can do and try it out for ourselves. Stay tuned for more!