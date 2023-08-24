Take a look at the Meta Quest 3 in this freshly leaked unboxing video
Meta is one of the top players in the world of virtual and augmented reality, and its next big product to enter this world is the upcoming Meta Quest 3, the successor to the Oculus Quest 2, which was released all the way back in 2020.
Unlike the Quest 2, which had a stronger focus on the virtual reality side of things, the Quest 3 is said to offer a more balanced mixed reality experience, with one of its most notable features being color passthrough.
Meta has also somehow managed to make the Quest 3 40% thinner compared to its predecessor, and a video that has been recently circulating on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) further solidifies that statement. The true sources itself is unknown (via RoadTovr). Take a look:
Quest 3 leaked early again #metaquest#Quest3pic.twitter.com/KfjXx5Qxi7— VR Panda. Alex From CHN (@ZGFTECH) August 23, 2023
Let's start with the packaging itself, which seems to be legitimate given the "Meta Quest 3" branding with Meta's logo at the center of the lid. The video does not show much of the box's sides, so we can't tell if there is any other writing. One notable difference to take notice of here is that the Meta Quest 3 packaging looks much smaller compared to the one the Quest 2 came in.
Just like Meta had said and shown in its announcement of the Quest 3, this leaked unboxing of the new mixed reality headset from the company reaffirms its much thinner design. This improvement was probably possible — to a large extent — because of the new pancake optics that replaced the former generation's Fresnel lenses.
Meta is expected to announce the Quest 3 on September 27, and we are very excited to see what it can do and try it out for ourselves. Stay tuned for more!
Once opened, the Quest 3 gets revealed alongside its two Touch controllers. We can also see a small piece of cardboard that showcases the new lens depth adjustment feature, which is meant to help people with glasses find a more comfortable position for wearing the headset.
Meta Quest 3 vs Quest 2 size comparison.
