Meta is now offering Quest 3 headsets for $25 a month
In its relentless push to make XR (Extended Reality) mainstream, Meta is now offering its Quest 3 headsets via a monthly payment plan. Though the Meta Quest 3 is already a bargain starting at $499, not everyone is willing to jump into VR at such a cost.
With the newly introduced “play now, pay later” plan, eligible customers in the U.S. can apply for a Quest 3. The 128 GB Quest 3 will cost $24.99 a month and the 512 GB version will cost $34.99 a month. Both payment plans will run for 24 months and come bundled with Meta Quest+ and Meta Warranty Plus subscriptions.
What’s even better is that, with the two-year payment plan, you actually end up paying less for your headset and subscriptions than you would have normally. Specifically, you save $131.98 with the 128 GB Quest 3 and $51.98 with the 512 GB Quest 3.
With Meta Quest+ you will get two new games added to your library each month. Meta Quest+ games remain in your library until you cancel the subscription. Whenever you renew Meta Quest+ you regain access to all the games you had.
It’s never been cheaper to jump into the Quest ecosystem. | Video credit — Meta
Payments will be handled via Affirm at a 0% APR. You can even cancel your plan within the first 30 days if you find that VR is not your thing. As far as I can tell, there’s no catch here. Everything checks out and this is yet another way Meta is pushing XR onto the mainstream consumer base.
Now that global Quest 2 stock is running out and not being restocked, it makes sense Meta would try and make Quest 3 even more lucrative. And we even have the rumored Meta Quest 3S to look forward to later this year. Which is probably going to be cheaper than the Quest 3 but still as powerful. All in all, this is an excellent time to get yourself ready for some amazing VR games.
You can get a Quest 3 via the “play now, pay later” plan here.
