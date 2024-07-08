Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Meta is now offering Quest 3 headsets for $25 a month

By
0comments
Meta is now offering Quest 3 headsets for $25 a month
In its relentless push to make XR (Extended Reality) mainstream, Meta is now offering its Quest 3 headsets via a monthly payment plan. Though the Meta Quest 3 is already a bargain starting at $499, not everyone is willing to jump into VR at such a cost.

With the newly introduced “play now, pay later” plan, eligible customers in the U.S. can apply for a Quest 3. The 128 GB Quest 3 will cost $24.99 a month and the 512 GB version will cost $34.99 a month. Both payment plans will run for 24 months and come bundled with Meta Quest+ and Meta Warranty Plus subscriptions.

With Meta Quest+ you will get two new games added to your library each month. Meta Quest+ games remain in your library until you cancel the subscription. Whenever you renew Meta Quest+ you regain access to all the games you had.

What’s even better is that, with the two-year payment plan, you actually end up paying less for your headset and subscriptions than you would have normally. Specifically, you save $131.98 with the 128 GB Quest 3 and $51.98 with the 512 GB Quest 3.


Video Thumbnail
It’s never been cheaper to jump into the Quest ecosystem. | Video credit — Meta

Payments will be handled via Affirm at a 0% APR. You can even cancel your plan within the first 30 days if you find that VR is not your thing. As far as I can tell, there’s no catch here. Everything checks out and this is yet another way Meta is pushing XR onto the mainstream consumer base.

Now that global Quest 2 stock is running out and not being restocked, it makes sense Meta would try and make Quest 3 even more lucrative. And we even have the rumored Meta Quest 3S to look forward to later this year. Which is probably going to be cheaper than the Quest 3 but still as powerful. All in all, this is an excellent time to get yourself ready for some amazing VR games.

You can get a Quest 3 via the “play now, pay later” plan here.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Meta allows Mixed Reality apps to go beyond limits, literally
Meta allows Mixed Reality apps to go beyond limits, literally
Another Meta Quest headset bites the dust
Another Meta Quest headset bites the dust
Meta is trying to reinvent the wheel with its “time machine” AR glasses
Meta is trying to reinvent the wheel with its “time machine” AR glasses
New Meta Quest update provides spatial freedom and empowers creators
New Meta Quest update provides spatial freedom and empowers creators
Meta once again confirms Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR for the Quest, then deletes its comment
Meta once again confirms Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR for the Quest, then deletes its comment
The Meta Quest App Lab is being shut down
The Meta Quest App Lab is being shut down
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Tim Cook: Vision Pro is ushering in spatial computing
Tim Cook: Vision Pro is ushering in spatial computing
The Meta Quest App Lab is being shut down
The Meta Quest App Lab is being shut down
Meta allows Mixed Reality apps to go beyond limits, literally
Meta allows Mixed Reality apps to go beyond limits, literally
New Meta Quest update provides spatial freedom and empowers creators
New Meta Quest update provides spatial freedom and empowers creators
Meta is trying to reinvent the wheel with its “time machine” AR glasses
Meta is trying to reinvent the wheel with its “time machine” AR glasses
Apple Vision Pro is getting much needed gaming controllers (but not from Apple)
Apple Vision Pro is getting much needed gaming controllers (but not from Apple)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless