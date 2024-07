Meta is now offering Quest 3 headsets for $25 a month

Extended Reality

It’s never been cheaper to jump into the Quest ecosystem. | Video credit — Meta









You can get a Quest 3 via the “play now, pay later” plan Payments will be handled via Affirm at a 0% APR. You can even cancel your plan within the first 30 days if you find that VR is not your thing. As far as I can tell, there’s no catch here. Everything checks out and this is yet another way Meta is pushing XR onto the mainstream consumer base.Now that global Quest 2 stock is running out and not being restocked, it makes sense Meta would try and makeeven more lucrative. And we even have the rumored Meta Quest 3S to look forward to later this year. Which is probably going to be cheaper than thebut still as powerful. All in all, this is an excellent time to get yourself ready for some amazing VR games You can get avia the “play now, pay later” plan here

In its relentless push to make XR () mainstream, Meta is now offering itsheadsets via a monthly payment plan. Though the Meta Quest 3 is already a bargain starting at $499, not everyone is willing to jump into VR at such a cost.With the newly introduced “play now, pay later” plan, eligible customers in the U.S. can apply for a. The 128 GBwill cost $24.99 a month and the 512 GB version will cost $34.99 a month. Both payment plans will run for 24 months and come bundled with Meta Quest+ and Meta Warranty Plus subscriptions.With Meta Quest+ you will get two new games added to your library each month. Meta Quest+ games remain in your library until you cancel the subscription. Whenever you renew Meta Quest+ you regain access to all the games you had.What’s even better is that, with the two-year payment plan, you actually end up paying less for your headset and subscriptions than you would have normally. Specifically, you save $131.98 with the 128 GBand $51.98 with the 512 GB