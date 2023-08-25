Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon!

The Quest 3 needs health related features too! Here’s what Meta is prepping

The Quest 3 needs health related features too! Here’s what Meta is prepping
Hey, hey, hey, we’re just as excited as you are to hear about the Apple Vision Pro and how it ranks among the best VR headsets on the market. But let’s not forget that we’ve also got tons of other upcoming contenders in the XR space.

Yesterday, we shared with you a story about a leaked unboxing video for the Meta Quest 3. This is Meta’s latest iteration of a VR headset with a heavier emphasis on entertainment, unlike Apple’s focus on productivity and work. That being said, it is still expected to be an impressive piece of hardware that is likely going to release next month, in September of 2023.

Given that I’m aiming at comparing the two, however, you must’ve guessed that this isn’t about the utility of these headsets, but rather about the small innovations that they do. Apple talked a lot about eyesight health during WWDC of 2023, so of course Meta isn’t falling behind: the Quest 3 is looking to offer eye relief features too.



TL;DR: two buttons on the side of the Quest 3, that would allow users to adjust the depth of the lenses. This isn’t anything new to the world of VR, but it is still a huge step up for Meta, as the Quest 2 didn’t offer any sort of feature.

And such a thing is pretty high in demand, because it is also the mechanism through which people with eye impairment can create and attach custom lenses to the headset. Heck, if the distance is large enough, you may even be able to put the headset on while wearing your very own specs.

The Quest 3 is also said to have IPD adjustment, which is a bit different. This is a function, which allows for adjusting the distance between the lenses themselves, which has to do with image clarity and depth perception. All in all, also a win!

The Meta Quest 3 is expected to launch during Meta’s Connect event, which is currently set for Sep 27, 2023. The event is hosted completely online and is free to watch, so if you want to join in on the fun, you can check out how to do that here.

Popular stories

Apple was working on Vision Pro-style headset before it released the original iPhone in 2007
Apple was working on Vision Pro-style headset before it released the original iPhone in 2007
Is this what it feels like to wear an Apple Vision Pro in real life: easy to use, but not for everyone?
Is this what it feels like to wear an Apple Vision Pro in real life: easy to use, but not for everyone?
BMW turned a literal car into a VR controller and this is what you can do with it
BMW turned a literal car into a VR controller and this is what you can do with it
Take a look at the Meta Quest 3 in this freshly leaked unboxing video
Take a look at the Meta Quest 3 in this freshly leaked unboxing video
Google may be up to multiple AR projects, but will any of them be better than Google Glass?
Google may be up to multiple AR projects, but will any of them be better than Google Glass?
Nailing the trends? Lenovo may release gaming AR glasses alongside Steam Deck competitor
Nailing the trends? Lenovo may release gaming AR glasses alongside Steam Deck competitor
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Take a look at the Meta Quest 3 in this freshly leaked unboxing video
Take a look at the Meta Quest 3 in this freshly leaked unboxing video
Google may be up to multiple AR projects, but will any of them be better than Google Glass?
Google may be up to multiple AR projects, but will any of them be better than Google Glass?
Is Apple making a smart ring to enable you to scroll wirelessly on your favorite social networks?
Is Apple making a smart ring to enable you to scroll wirelessly on your favorite social networks?
Apple was working on Vision Pro-style headset before it released the original iPhone in 2007
Apple was working on Vision Pro-style headset before it released the original iPhone in 2007
Is VR going to power the online shopping of the future? Emperia seems to think so
Is VR going to power the online shopping of the future? Emperia seems to think so
If you are a VRdeveloper, this opportunity from Creatures and SideQuest is a must see
If you are a VRdeveloper, this opportunity from Creatures and SideQuest is a must see
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless