The Quest 3 needs health related features too! Here’s what Meta is prepping
Hey, hey, hey, we’re just as excited as you are to hear about the Apple Vision Pro and how it ranks among the best VR headsets on the market. But let’s not forget that we’ve also got tons of other upcoming contenders in the XR space.
Yesterday, we shared with you a story about a leaked unboxing video for the Meta Quest 3. This is Meta’s latest iteration of a VR headset with a heavier emphasis on entertainment, unlike Apple’s focus on productivity and work. That being said, it is still expected to be an impressive piece of hardware that is likely going to release next month, in September of 2023.
TL;DR: two buttons on the side of the Quest 3, that would allow users to adjust the depth of the lenses. This isn’t anything new to the world of VR, but it is still a huge step up for Meta, as the Quest 2 didn’t offer any sort of feature.
The Quest 3 is also said to have IPD adjustment, which is a bit different. This is a function, which allows for adjusting the distance between the lenses themselves, which has to do with image clarity and depth perception. All in all, also a win!
The Meta Quest 3 is expected to launch during Meta’s Connect event, which is currently set for Sep 27, 2023. The event is hosted completely online and is free to watch, so if you want to join in on the fun, you can check out how to do that here.
Given that I’m aiming at comparing the two, however, you must’ve guessed that this isn’t about the utility of these headsets, but rather about the small innovations that they do. Apple talked a lot about eyesight health during WWDC of 2023, so of course Meta isn’t falling behind: the Quest 3 is looking to offer eye relief features too.
For eye-relief adjustment, Quest 3 will have a button inside of the headset to pull it forward or backward. pic.twitter.com/ePqV29u0QS— NyaVR (@nya_vr_) February 23, 2023
And such a thing is pretty high in demand, because it is also the mechanism through which people with eye impairment can create and attach custom lenses to the headset. Heck, if the distance is large enough, you may even be able to put the headset on while wearing your very own specs.
