Meta has two new XR headset prototypes that it will let you try on in LA this Month
Fun fact: some of the best AR/VR headsets available right now are second or even third iterations of products. And if you’ve never stopped to consider why, let me save you the trouble with this nifty list:
And say what you want about Meta and Zuck’s attempts to capitalize on virtual reality space — which still absolutely deserves to be a meme, in my opinion — but the company makes great headsets, thanks to the acquisition of Oculus.
So, the two headsets have pretty fun names:
And Meta is quite direct about one thing: these are definitely research-oriented and are in no way planned to become consumer products. In fact, their purpose, as of now, is to pretty much allow Reality Labs to explore cool AR/VR tech.
And again, without that, we can’t really make progress. So both of these headsets? Quite important!
But what are they all about? Well, let’s start with Butterscotch Varifocal. As the name suggests, it features varifocal technology, which is something that’s been on the stove since 2015. And now, let's explain what that is.
Well, basically it means that the included lenses have a varying degree of strength, allowing for the simulation of multiple focal points.
- XR technology is advancing really fast
- There’s a lot of feedback that gets addressed quickly
- You can't really have proper progress without multiple iterations
Right now, VR tech doesn’t really allow you to see as in real life. While in a VR world, if you would pick something up and then bring it up to your face for a close examination, it will be blurry and your mind will start wondering why focusing on it doesn't work.
And that's all it takes for your immersion to get broken.
So Butterscotch Varifocal offers a glimpse into how Meta could utilize varifocal technology in order to solve this very problem. In fact, if everything goes as planned, thanks to tech like this, we may start getting real-life levels of VR graphical fidelity.
But what about Flamera? Well, besides the obvious fact that it looks like a set of bug-eyes that you can strap on. The tech on this demo unit is easier to explain, yet equally as important, but more so in regards to AR than VR.
And, finally, some proper AR advancements!
Right now, very few AR/VR headsets offer proper passthrough technology, which can make you feel as if you are truly augmenting the physical space around you. The Vision Pro looks to promise that, but we’ll have to wait until it releases to see how well Apple's headset performs.
But in the meantime, Meta is cooking up something that aims to improve passthrough, while also solving another problem. You see, current-gen AR/VR passthrough happens through cameras. But due to their positioning and the thickness of the headset, what you see isn’t really equal to what your eyes would see.
So, what’s the icing on the cake? Well, it’s much less of a cake and more of a SIGGRAPH and the icing is reserved only for those that are either in or planning a trip to LA from August 6 – 10, which is when the annual conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques will take place.
Meta will be bringing both of these unique headsets there, so if you happen to drop by and test them out, make sure to come back and let us know if the tech was as impressive as it sounds!
