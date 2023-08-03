Meta has two new XR headset prototypes that it will let you try on in LA this Month

XR technology is advancing really fast

There’s a lot of feedback that gets addressed quickly

You can't really have proper progress without multiple iterations

Butterscotch Varifocal

Flamera







But what are they all about? Well, let’s start with Butterscotch Varifocal. As the name suggests, it features varifocal technology, which is something that’s been on the stove since 2015. And now, let's explain what that is.



Well, basically it means that the included lenses have a varying degree of strength, allowing for the simulation of multiple focal points.



Right now, VR tech doesn’t really allow you to see as in real life. While in a VR world, if you would pick something up and then bring it up to your face for a close examination, it will be blurry and your mind will start wondering why focusing on it doesn't work.









So Butterscotch Varifocal offers a glimpse into how Meta could utilize varifocal technology in order to solve this very problem. In fact, if everything goes as planned, thanks to tech like this, we may start getting real-life levels of VR graphical fidelity.







But what about Flamera? Well, besides the obvious fact that it looks like a set of bug-eyes that you can strap on. The tech on this demo unit is easier to explain, yet equally as important, but more so in regards to AR than VR.



And, finally , some proper AR advancements!



Right now, very few AR/VR headsets offer proper passthrough technology, which can make you feel as if you are truly augmenting the physical space around you. The



But in the meantime, Meta is cooking up something that aims to improve passthrough, while also solving another problem. You see, current-gen AR/VR passthrough happens through cameras. But due to their positioning and the thickness of the headset, what you see isn’t really equal to what your eyes would see.



And this is exactly what Flamera is trying to solve. Now do you get why it looks like a set of bug eyes? Also, while the name suggests a derivative of “flame”, it actually comes from “ fla t ca mera ”, which is what this unique array of cameras is called.







So, what’s the icing on the cake? Well, it’s much less of a cake and more of a SIGGRAPH and the icing is reserved only for those that are either in or planning a trip to LA from August 6 – 10, which is when the annual conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques will take place.



Meta will be bringing both of these unique headsets there, so if you happen to drop by and test them out, make sure to come back and let us know if the tech was as impressive as it sounds! And that's all it takes for your immersion to get broken.So Butterscotch Varifocal offers a glimpse into how Meta could utilize varifocal technology in order to solve this very problem. In fact, if everything goes as planned, thanks to tech like this, we may start getting real-life levels of VR graphical fidelity.But what about Flamera? Well, besides the obvious fact that it looks like a set of bug-eyes that you can strap on. The tech on this demo unit is easier to explain, yet equally as important, but more so in regards to AR than VR.And,, some proper AR advancements!Right now, very few AR/VR headsets offer proper passthrough technology, which can make you feel as if you are truly augmenting the physical space around you. The Vision Pro looks to promise that, but we’ll have to wait until it releases to see how well Apple's headset performs.But in the meantime, Meta is cooking up something that aims to improve passthrough, while also solving another problem. You see, current-gen AR/VR passthrough happens through cameras. But due to their positioning and the thickness of the headset, what you see isn’t really equal to what your eyes would see.And this is exactly what Flamera is trying to solve. Now do you get why it looks like a set of bug eyes? Also, while the name suggests a derivative of “flame”, it actually comes from “t ca”, which is what this unique array of cameras is called.So, what’s the icing on the cake? Well, it’s much less of a cake and more of a SIGGRAPH and the icing is reserved only for those that are either in or planning a trip to LA from August 6 – 10, which is when the annual conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques will take place.Meta will be bringing both of these unique headsets there, so if you happen to drop by and test them out, make sure to come back and let us know if the tech was as impressive as it sounds!