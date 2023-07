Wait, did Meta just cancel the Quest Pro out of fear that Apple’s Vision Pro will dominate the market?

Happen

very

Doesn’t it feel like only yesterday when the Meta Quest Pro launched? And now that it has found itself on numerous online best AR/VR headsets lists, it’d be a shame if something were to…to it.Because, despite all the feedback regarding it being uncomfortable to wear for a long time and the fact that its AR capabilities are — to beabout it — “limited”, it was still one of the few “professional” XR headsets around.But does that even matter when most people just ended up using it just like any other AR/VR headset?And that’s probably why it got its price reduced from $1,500 to $1,000 . Which isn’tsomething that happens to successful products.Now this new report suggests that Meta won’t be fixing these issues with the next iteration, the Quest Pro 2. Because the Pro series may have gotten canceled, effective immediately.But is Meta suggesting that the upcoming Quest 3 will be capable enough to replacePro models or is the companythat Apple may dominate the AR market entirely when the Vision Pro comes out?I say, why notHear me out: the Quest 3 seems very capable and fun to use. But its marketing makes one thing clear: it is targetingand people looking for. Apple on the other hand? A lot more business and work oriented, which requires a deeper understanding of AR specifically.So, while the connotation itselfsound negative, Meta would effectively be making the best call possible. Because this way, both companies will have their dedicated market chunks, while still offering partial support for the respective other segment. As in, the Vision Pro willbe able to run VR games for you.The report itself delves into another detail, being that Meta is looking to concentrate onheadsets with the Quest series. And that makes total sense, because VR games — for most users — aren’t the type of experiences that you can play all the time, at least with the current tech limitations.So, basically, spending less on a device that will likely spend a lot of time in its box and in the cupboard makes for an easier purchase decision. While users, who commit to that $3,5k purchase for the Vision Pro? Oh yeah, weuse that daily.Wait, why did I say we? Anyway.Regardless of reason, it definitely seems like Meta made the right call. Now all of the resources, previously allocated to the Pro series, can be funneled into the Quest 3. Andsounds like something that I’meager to see reflected in the final product.