Wait, did Meta just cancel the Quest Pro out of fear that Apple’s Vision Pro will dominate the market?
Doesn’t it feel like only yesterday when the Meta Quest Pro launched? And now that it has found itself on numerous online best AR/VR headsets lists, it’d be a shame if something were to… Happen to it.
Because, despite all the feedback regarding it being uncomfortable to wear for a long time and the fact that its AR capabilities are — to be polite about it — “limited”, it was still one of the few “professional” XR headsets around.
Now this new report suggests that Meta won’t be fixing these issues with the next iteration, the Quest Pro 2. Because the Pro series may have gotten canceled, effective immediately.
I say, why not both? Hear me out: the Quest 3 seems very capable and fun to use. But its marketing makes one thing clear: it is targeting gamers and people looking for entertainment. Apple on the other hand? A lot more business and work oriented, which requires a deeper understanding of AR specifically.
So, while the connotation itself may sound negative, Meta would effectively be making the best call possible. Because this way, both companies will have their dedicated market chunks, while still offering partial support for the respective other segment. As in, the Vision Pro will also be able to run VR games for you.
The report itself delves into another detail, being that Meta is looking to concentrate on less expensive headsets with the Quest series. And that makes total sense, because VR games — for most users — aren’t the type of experiences that you can play all the time, at least with the current tech limitations.
Wait, why did I say we? Anyway.
Regardless of reason, it definitely seems like Meta made the right call. Now all of the resources, previously allocated to the Pro series, can be funneled into the Quest 3. And that sounds like something that I’m very eager to see reflected in the final product.
But does that even matter when most people just ended up using it just like any other AR/VR headset? No. And that’s probably why it got its price reduced from $1,500 to $1,000. Which isn’t really something that happens to successful products.
But is Meta suggesting that the upcoming Quest 3 will be capable enough to replace both Pro models or is the company fearful that Apple may dominate the AR market entirely when the Vision Pro comes out?
When I hear AR, this is what I imagine. And this is the only acceptable implication, in my opinion.
So, basically, spending less on a device that will likely spend a lot of time in its box and in the cupboard makes for an easier purchase decision. While users, who commit to that $3,5k purchase for the Vision Pro? Oh yeah, we will use that daily.
