Meta cooperates with Titanic, Terminator director for next-level 3D entertainment
Meta is not giving up on the AR/VR idea and, in contrast, doubles down: Zuck's company joins forces with James Cameron.
In the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s, James Cameron was the very definition of Mr Blockbuster: his movies were a nice mix of explosions and stunning visuals (to keep the audience engaged) and dialogue and character development.
Maybe that's why he was approached by Meta? Seems legit.
Zuckerberg's company has established a multi-year partnership with Lightstorm Vision (that's Cameron's company) to develop 3D entertainment content for Meta Quest mixed reality platform. The collaboration aims to create high-quality content across live sports, concerts, feature films, and TV series. Well, sounds promising.
The partnership seeks to address several key objectives: improving access to 3D production tools, reducing production costs, and expanding the possibilities of immersive storytelling. Meta aims to leverage Lightstorm Vision's extensive experience in stereoscopic technology, which spans over three decades.
With increasing adoption of virtual and mixed reality headsets, the companies believe they can revolutionize content creation. The collaboration will focus on developing advanced tooling, including AI-assisted production techniques, to make 3D content more accessible for creators and consumers.
Then, Mr Blockbuster became Mr 3D – at a point in time, many Hollywood directors were adopting the new "revolutionary" format. Then, it all went back to normality and nowadays nobody, roughly speaking, shoots 3D movies. Except for James Cameron.
James Cameron, speaking about the partnership, expressed enthusiasm about Meta's advanced technology. He noted that the collaboration represents a significant opportunity for content creators to explore new media formats. Cameron was particularly impressed by the technological potential demonstrated by Meta's Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth.
The partnership recognizes mixed reality headsets as the next evolution in media storytelling. By combining traditional filmmaking techniques with interactive and immersive technologies, Meta and Lightstorm Vision aim to create new forms of entertainment that place viewers at the center of the narrative.
