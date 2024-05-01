Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Meta Horizon Worlds gets improvements for mobile and web users

By
0comments
Meta Horizon Worlds gets improvements for mobile and web users
Meta Horizon Worlds, Meta’s online VR Social Hub, has just gotten updated to v160. The update centers around bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements for mobile and web users.

Meta’s virtual reality social app is one of the most popular in the Quest ecosystem. Users can socialize in virtual worlds of their choosing and host games and events for large parties. And the grind to unlock better avatars and other rewards keeps people coming back for more.

Horizon Worlds began rolling out to web and mobile platforms in September, 2023. Though primarily a VR experience, these versions let people who are away from their VR setups stay up-to-date with events and communities in Worlds. Not all content is available on mobile and web and some kinks are still being ironed out.


Video Thumbnail
Don’t worry, Horizon Worlds has legs now.

The v160 update brings the following fixes and changes to mobile and web versions of Meta Horizon Worlds:

  • A bug where mobile controls remained in a held state after having been released has been fixed
  • Unintended arcing camera movements during camera transitions have been fixed
  • A bug causing the camera to fly through a World Bookmark panel when focusing on said panel has been fixed
  • You can no longer clip the camera through walls by jumping and spamming the right mouse button
  • Avatars spawning facing the wrong direction has been addressed


The Meta Horizon Worlds team is also aware of captions not working as intended and has disabled them temporarily. So not the biggest game changers ever seen but hey, any improvement is an improvement.

Meta Horizon Worlds is seeing steady updates, often multiple in a single month. If you want to get in on the action Horizon Worlds is free to download and runs on Meta Quest 3, Quest 2 and Quest Pro.

Alternatively, you could always just play other VR games if you don’t feel like socializing. I understand.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Apple is having trouble making the Vision Pro cheaper
Apple is having trouble making the Vision Pro cheaper
Popular virtual desktop app launches on Apple Vision Pro tomorrow
Popular virtual desktop app launches on Apple Vision Pro tomorrow
Zuckerberg thinks Meta Quest headsets will remain the most popular choice among VR enthusiasts
Zuckerberg thinks Meta Quest headsets will remain the most popular choice among VR enthusiasts
Meta is still working on its AR glasses, and they’re supposedly pretty neat
Meta is still working on its AR glasses, and they’re supposedly pretty neat
Samsung could be working on a health and fitness-centric VR device
Samsung could be working on a health and fitness-centric VR device
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta Quest update brings better passthrough, panoramas and more
Meta Quest update brings better passthrough, panoramas and more
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
This Mixed Reality game turns your living room into a spaceship
This Mixed Reality game turns your living room into a spaceship
The terrifying Alien universe is coming to Quest 3 this holiday season
The terrifying Alien universe is coming to Quest 3 this holiday season
This year’s Augmented World Expo will feature a Hall of Fame
This year’s Augmented World Expo will feature a Hall of Fame
One of Meta’s most vital AR researchers is stepping down
One of Meta’s most vital AR researchers is stepping down
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless