Meta Horizon Worlds gets improvements for mobile and web users

A bug where mobile controls remained in a held state after having been released has been fixed

Unintended arcing camera movements during camera transitions have been fixed

A bug causing the camera to fly through a World Bookmark panel when focusing on said panel has been fixed

You can no longer clip the camera through walls by jumping and spamming the right mouse button

Avatars spawning facing the wrong direction has been addressed



The Meta Horizon Worlds team is also aware of captions not working as intended and has disabled them temporarily. So not the biggest game changers ever seen but hey, any improvement is an improvement.



Meta Horizon Worlds is seeing steady updates, often multiple in a single month. If you want to get in on the action Horizon Worlds is free to Quest 2 and Quest Pro .



Meta Horizon Worlds, Meta’s online VR Social Hub, has just gotten updated to v160. The update centers around bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements for mobile and web users.Meta’s virtual reality social app is one of the most popular in the Quest ecosystem. Users can socialize in virtual worlds of their choosing and host games and events for large parties. And the grind to unlock better avatars and other rewards keeps people coming back for more.Horizon Worlds began rolling out to web and mobile platforms in September, 2023. Though primarily a VR experience, these versions let people who are away from their VR setups stay up-to-date with events and communities in Worlds. Not all content is available on mobile and web and some kinks are still being ironed out.