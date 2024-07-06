Meta allows Mixed Reality apps to go beyond limits, literally

VR headsets

Mixed Reality









With impressive passthrough, Quest 3 makes for a great MR headset. | Video credit — Meta





Version 66 of the Meta XR Core SDK, an essential software development kit for creating Quest apps, lets developers bypass these boundaries. To do so, however, the app must be using passthrough to show the user a live feed of their surroundings. If at any point the app switches to VR, the boundaries will immediately come into effect.









— Meta, XR Core SDK Version 66 release notes , June 2024



