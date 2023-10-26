Here are the new games that October brings for the Quest 3
Did you hear that the Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets ever? If not, then you may want to start considering an upgrade to it. This time it isn’t just about hardware and lenses: it’s about real time enhancements too.
And you know what that means: games on the Quest 3 look so much better than on the Quest 2 or the Quest Pro! And here’s the deal: that’s important, because most VR enthusiasts are passionate about XR precisely because it offers immersive gaming experiences like no other.
I know you’re burning to find out what the latest games for the Quest platform are, so here’s the list:
October? You mean Spooctober! This is probably the perfect game to play in VR for 2023. It’s not too scary to become unpleasant, yet it’s interesting enough to keep you engaged. Plus, it’s a remake of an absolute classic, so you are sure to enjoy it.
Winter is coming, but if you’re eager for some snow fights during late October, then this may be the perfect time to get Snow Wars for your Quest headset! Plus, you’ll get to replay it during Christmas too, because it's bursting with Xmas spirit!
You can get it here for $19.99.
Do you like dungeon crawling games like Diablo? Well, this one is pretty similar, but with the rather obvious difference being that it’s in VR and you can get close and personal to the creepies trying to end you. Oh, and it can be played co-op and online, so it’s perfect for parties!
You can get it here for $29.99.
This one also features snow, but in a much, much more different way. It sets you on a mission: go into a lab, fight creatures, solve a mystery. It seems pretty narrative driven too, so it can pass for a great Halloween pick as well.
You can get it here for $34.99.
I’m sure that you’ve never considered the need of an elevator simulator in your VR life, but trust me: this one is worth at least checking out. Plus, it’s the first VR game ever to let you pick graphical settings, so you’re essentially investing in a piece of history too!
Do you remember those really awesome shows about dudes that would make these absurd robots and then have them fight? Bam is that, but without the robot creation part. But it replaces that with Boxing and impressive AR capabilities, so it sounds like an awesome party game!
You can get it here for $14.99.
I mean, the trailer starts with someone suplexing a pig, so… I’m kind of sold, honestly. This one is about saving a Sushi restaurant, which is going to go out of business. During the adventure, you may or may not fight ghosts in awesome pixel-shaded graphics.
You can get it here for $24.99.
And that’s that! A total of seven new games, set to become available for the Quest family of headsets by the end of October. Some of these aren’t available yet, so you’ll have to check back later if you’ve already made your decision.
Meta’s offering a great balance of narrative-driven adventures, action games and even a proper spooky title for the Halloween season. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to games, you are sure to find something to enjoy in VR for October!
And you know what that means: games on the Quest 3 look so much better than on the Quest 2 or the Quest Pro! And here’s the deal: that’s important, because most VR enthusiasts are passionate about XR precisely because it offers immersive gaming experiences like no other.
And Meta? Well, it is well aware of that. This is also why we have things like Next on Quest, which is a quick showcase of the latest games to become available on the Quest ecosystem. And October seems to be a promising month, because it brings a total of seven new games!
I know you’re burning to find out what the latest games for the Quest platform are, so here’s the list:
The 7th Guest VR
October? You mean Spooctober! This is probably the perfect game to play in VR for 2023. It’s not too scary to become unpleasant, yet it’s interesting enough to keep you engaged. Plus, it’s a remake of an absolute classic, so you are sure to enjoy it.
You can get it here for $29.99.
Snow Wars
Winter is coming, but if you’re eager for some snow fights during late October, then this may be the perfect time to get Snow Wars for your Quest headset! Plus, you’ll get to replay it during Christmas too, because it's bursting with Xmas spirit!
You can get it here for $19.99.
Dungeons of Eternity
Do you like dungeon crawling games like Diablo? Well, this one is pretty similar, but with the rather obvious difference being that it’s in VR and you can get close and personal to the creepies trying to end you. Oh, and it can be played co-op and online, so it’s perfect for parties!
You can get it here for $29.99.
Genotype
This one also features snow, but in a much, much more different way. It sets you on a mission: go into a lab, fight creatures, solve a mystery. It seems pretty narrative driven too, so it can pass for a great Halloween pick as well.
You can get it here for $34.99.
Floor Plan Remastered
I’m sure that you’ve never considered the need of an elevator simulator in your VR life, but trust me: this one is worth at least checking out. Plus, it’s the first VR game ever to let you pick graphical settings, so you’re essentially investing in a piece of history too!
You can get it here, but the price is yet to be revealed.
BAM
Do you remember those really awesome shows about dudes that would make these absurd robots and then have them fight? Bam is that, but without the robot creation part. But it replaces that with Boxing and impressive AR capabilities, so it sounds like an awesome party game!
You can get it here for $14.99.
Sushi Ben
I mean, the trailer starts with someone suplexing a pig, so… I’m kind of sold, honestly. This one is about saving a Sushi restaurant, which is going to go out of business. During the adventure, you may or may not fight ghosts in awesome pixel-shaded graphics.
You can get it here for $24.99.
And that’s that! A total of seven new games, set to become available for the Quest family of headsets by the end of October. Some of these aren’t available yet, so you’ll have to check back later if you’ve already made your decision.
Meta’s offering a great balance of narrative-driven adventures, action games and even a proper spooky title for the Halloween season. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to games, you are sure to find something to enjoy in VR for October!
Things that are NOT allowed: