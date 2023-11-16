Experience iPhone 15 Pro's 3D videos on the Quest 3: exploring the Vision Pro’s exciting features early!

iPhone 15 Pro

Vision Pro

3D Videos Are About To Go Mainstream! (New iPhone 15 Pro to SBS 3D Recording)



The new iPhone 15 Pro Beta has built-in 3D video recording capabilities (Apple being Apple had to call it something different though, "Spatial video" ). pic.twitter.com/WSonKIY9eH — Flat2VR (@Flat2VR) November 14, 2023





Vision Pro

Vision Pro

First, convert the videos using Spatialify on your iPhone Then, transfer these files to a Mac or PC Finally, move them to your Quest For Meta Quest users, Sidequest is your best friend for this transfer Remember to hit that SBS (Side-By-Side) format for playback

iPhone 15 Pro

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

iPhone 15 Pro



So there you have it — your iPhone 15 Pro and Meta Quest just got a lot more exciting — dive into the world of 3D videos without burning a hole in your pocket. Who knew your phone and VR headset could team up for something this awesome? Happy viewing!