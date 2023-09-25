Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon!
Is this the name and price tag of HTC’s upcoming self-trackers? This leaker claims so
We talk a lot about the Vision Pro and Meta’s Quest 3 headsets, but that’s just because we’re hyped to see them in action. But that certainly does not mean that we’re not aware of other great companies like HTC, which attempt to make some of the best VR headsets.

And not only headsets, mind you. If you’ve ever seen one of those simulator-style VR setups, then you know that a ton of extra peripherals are required in order to get the thing running. Such as trackers.

Speaking of which, HTC made an interesting announcement back in march: self-tracking trackers. Which is pretty mind-blowing, if you think about it. And the product may soon be officialized with an announcement, if this leak turns out to be true.

Video Thumbnail


But wait, let’s rewind: what are VR trackers anyway? Well, they enable you to get immersed into experiences, which support full-body tracking. As in, the type of thing that you can move around in through your body, and not just a controller. And that’s just one example.

The challenge with this type of contraptions, however, is that they require not only a hefty sum, but also time and effort to set up. If you are lucky enough to have a set of wireless trackers, that does alleviate the situation, but still: you’ll need tracking stations.

And that’s exactly what type of problem the self-tracking tracker eliminates. No need for wires or base stations: you equip the tracker and you are ready to rumble!

So, these new self-tracking trackers from HTC will — according to the leak — cost you either $200 per tracker (which doesn’t come with a mandatory dongle, priced at $39) or alternatively: $599 for a pack of three, dongles included.

Right now, HTC’s previous Vive Trackers — along with all required peripherals and dongles — can cost you about $650, which isn’t that far off from the price of the new ones. And the slight reduction only makes sense, as it does remove the need for things like tracking stations.

The leaker claims that HTC will officialize this info with an announcement in October of 2023, and some time after that pre-orders will be opened. Will that end up being the case? Well, October will be here in a matter of days, so we’ll know for sure soon enough.

