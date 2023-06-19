How to lock your Meta Quest 2 with a pattern, and how to lock Quest 2 apps
It's easy to forget that the Meta Quest 2 is essentially an elaborate smartphone. It may be shaped like a pair of ski goggles, and packs dual screens for delivering that sweet 3D VR experience, but it's running Android, like most smartphones, and is powered by a mobile chipset.
That Android part is what matters here – you can lock your Quest 2 with a pattern, just as you've likely locked your phone.
So, with all that in mind, let's make sure that only you can access your Quest 2 VR headset. Here's how to lock it with a pattern…
Turn on your headset, and exit any app or game you may be running. You'll see an app dock at the bottom of your field of view. Click the clock on it, which is at the left corner of the dock.
A new window will pop up, with a brunch of settings, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Guardian toggles. On the top right of this window is a "Settings" button with more options – click that.
You'll now see many settings options available to you in a new window. Scroll down to find the "Security" option, and click it.
This is where you'll see an option to create an unlock pattern, at the top of the current window.
The unlock pattern is basically a series of lines you draw, connecting a bunch of dots, which – yes – make up a pattern. It could be as easy as the inverted L-shape a lot of people tend to use for their smartphones, or highly complex – up to you.
Important: If you forget your unlock pattern, your only option would be to factory reset your Quest 2! Be sure to set a pattern you'll remember.
There's a "Headset" toggle right under the new "Unlock pattern: Reset / Remove" option you'll now see. Make sure it's turned on. This way, your Quest 2 will require the unlock pattern every time it's turned on, meaning only those who know the pattern will be able to use it. And we're done!
Now that you have an unlock pattern set for your Quest 2 headset, did you know you can lock apps and games behind that pattern too? Basically, nobody will be able to open those apps, unless they know the pattern.
Here's how to lock a Quest 2 app with a pattern…
Navigate to the same unlock pattern screen we went to previously (Settings > Security > This Headset).
At the bottom of this screen, you'll see an option that says "Locked apps" – make sure it's turned on.
Once "Locked apps" is turned on, go back to the Settings app, and click on "Apps". You'll see a new option here, called "App Locks" – click it.
This screen is pretty self-explanatory. You'll see a list of all apps and games you have installed on your Quest 2, and an on/off toggle in front of each one.
Now every time that app launches, it will require the unlock pattern, otherwise it simply won't. And voila, we're done!
That Android part is what matters here – you can lock your Quest 2 with a pattern, just as you've likely locked your phone.
This way, only you'll be able to turn on and use your Quest 2, and nobody else. This is important, considering you're signed into your Facebook / Meta account on there, not to mention you likely have your credit card details added, so you can purchase VR games also.
So, with all that in mind, let's make sure that only you can access your Quest 2 VR headset. Here's how to lock it with a pattern…
How to lock your Quest 2 with a pattern
Step 1: On your Quest 2 home screen, click the clock (bottom left)
Turn on your headset, and exit any app or game you may be running. You'll see an app dock at the bottom of your field of view. Click the clock on it, which is at the left corner of the dock.
Step 2: Click on Settings (top right)
A new window will pop up, with a brunch of settings, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Guardian toggles. On the top right of this window is a "Settings" button with more options – click that.
Step 3: Click on Security
You'll now see many settings options available to you in a new window. Scroll down to find the "Security" option, and click it.
Step 4: Create an unlock pattern
This is where you'll see an option to create an unlock pattern, at the top of the current window.
The unlock pattern is basically a series of lines you draw, connecting a bunch of dots, which – yes – make up a pattern. It could be as easy as the inverted L-shape a lot of people tend to use for their smartphones, or highly complex – up to you.
Be sure to use a pattern that you know you'll remember for sure, though! Even the simplest one adds more security than no pattern at all, so don't worry about thinking of an overly-complicated unlock pattern. It's very important that you remember it, after all. And depending on how often you use your Quest 2 headset, you'll be drawing it a lot, so it shouldn't be cumbersome.
Important: If you forget your unlock pattern, your only option would be to factory reset your Quest 2! Be sure to set a pattern you'll remember.
Step 5: Make sure the "Headset" toggle is on
There's a "Headset" toggle right under the new "Unlock pattern: Reset / Remove" option you'll now see. Make sure it's turned on. This way, your Quest 2 will require the unlock pattern every time it's turned on, meaning only those who know the pattern will be able to use it. And we're done!
How to lock apps, and have them request the unlock pattern to open
Now that you have an unlock pattern set for your Quest 2 headset, did you know you can lock apps and games behind that pattern too? Basically, nobody will be able to open those apps, unless they know the pattern.
Here's how to lock a Quest 2 app with a pattern…
Step 1: Enable "Locked apps"
Navigate to the same unlock pattern screen we went to previously (Settings > Security > This Headset).
At the bottom of this screen, you'll see an option that says "Locked apps" – make sure it's turned on.
Step 2: Navigate to "Apps" > "App Locks"
Once "Locked apps" is turned on, go back to the Settings app, and click on "Apps". You'll see a new option here, called "App Locks" – click it.
Step 3: Lock any apps and games you want behind a pattern
This screen is pretty self-explanatory. You'll see a list of all apps and games you have installed on your Quest 2, and an on/off toggle in front of each one.
Simply switch that toggle on, to lock any app you want with the same unlock pattern you've locked your Quest 2 with.
Now every time that app launches, it will require the unlock pattern, otherwise it simply won't. And voila, we're done!
Things that are NOT allowed: