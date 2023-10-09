Apple's Vision Pro might be too heavy for some, Apple working on making future models lighter
Apple's mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, is not out yet, and the company is reportedly already working on improving an aspect of it for future generations. Yep, we're talking about weight. AppleInsider reports that the weight of the Vision Pro is an issue that Apple is still working on, and is also focusing on making future models lighter.
The Vision Pro is geared for an official release in early 2024, and its engineers are working hard at refining it. The hardware is already finished, but Mark Gurman in his "Power On" newsletter suggests that there's a weight issue, at least a bit. Gurman suggests the current model is heavy at "about a pound", and the weight can be "too heavy for some users", and can also cause neck strain.
Another thing Cupertino is reportedly also going to focus on in subsequent releases of the Vision Pro is making it more useful for people who wear glasses. The current model cannot be used with glasses (magnetic prescription lenses have to be installed before use), and the complex system of interchangeable lens combinations may prove to be a challenge for consumers as well.
Additionally, Gurman suggests Apple might look into the now-stalled project for AR glasses as well, but the development of this project will most likely heavily depend on the Vision Pro's success.
Vision Pro seems to be more on the heavier side, report suggests
Apple is reportedly considering an over-the-head strap to help with the current model, but the weight issue will apparently be taken more seriously for future models.
Reportedly, Apple may opt to sell future headsets with prescription lenses pre-installed. However, this approach could also present challenges if the user's vision prescription changes or if the user wants to share the Vision Pro with others. Last but definitely not least, Apple selling the Vision Pro with prescription lenses pre-installed could mean Apple now becomes somewhat of a health provider, which could also cause some issues.
