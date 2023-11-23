Mini Golf in MR on the Quest 3 is way more impressive than it sounds, so hear me out!
If you haven’t had the time to adjust to the latest in the XR industry, here’s the TL;DR: the Quest 3 released, became one of the best VR headsets around and now everyone loves it, because it’s a true successor when put against the fan-favorite Quest 2.
Great! You might’ve already heard that bit, though. So here’s the “why” of the equation. For the time being, the Quest 3 is the most powerful commercial-grade VR headset available and thanks to its specs, it can allow you to experience what finally feels like proper next-gen mixed-reality.
But the addition of MR modes are truly where it’s at, if you ask me. So how does Mini Golf in MR sound to you?
Even if you don’t exactly know it, most of you are guessing that Beat Saber is the best-selling VR game around (and you'd be right, if so). But did you know that Golf+ is actually in the top 20 best sellers on the Meta Quest Store?
Man, you guys love golf! And honestly, I can’t blame you. I was one of the people who were like “Meh, golf!” until I tried playing a few virtual games and when gamified, I thought that this sport can be really fun.
And Golf+ lets you do just that! Alone or with friends, through a slew of courses, some even replicating real world locations. But you know what’s even more fun?
Mini golf. Because it’s silly in that special way that we all need sometimes.
Which is why the prospect of a mixed-reality mode for Golf+ that allows you to play Mini Golf in your real life location is so exciting! And as if that wasn’t impressive enough, CEO Ryan Engle says that the devs are working on a killer-feature: custom generated courses.
Here’s how I imagine this would work: you rearrange your living room in the most mini-golf-logic way, then you let your Quest 3 scan its surroundings, and then Golf+ uses that data to generate a custom, specific course, attuned and unique to your living space.
That’s absolutely mind-blowing! What I love most about it is that it highlights the creativity that MR allows us to achieve, thanks to powerhouse headsets like the Quest 3.
So, when is this mode coming? Is it going to be a free addon or a paid expansion? Or a totally separate game? Will it be exclusive to the Quest 3? We don’t know, but the devs are aiming to wrap up working on it before Christmas, so maybe we’ll hear more about all of that around the holidays.
Until then, consider checking out Golf+ on the Quest store. It’s priced at $29.99, but if you use code BFCM23 at checkout, you can get a neat discount for the Black Friday holiday season!
And make sure to check out the rest of Meta’s offers on apps and games for Black Friday 2023!
