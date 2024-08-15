Ghosts of Tabor devs announce two new survival VR games, and they look promising









Silent North is set in one of my most favorite settings for a video game: high up in some snowy mountains. But these aren’t just any snowy mountains. Silent North will take place in the gorgeous Swiss Alps, and players will often catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis.



In addition to the cold, hunger and other survival metrics, there’s also a zombie virus going around. As someone who loves zombies, snow, mountains, survival games and VR, this seems right up my alley. Especially because you can also play Silent North in co-op mode with friends. Which is something you’ll need to protect yourself from other players. Yeah, that’s in the game too.









Grim will release this year for Meta Quest and PC VR while Silent North will come out for both these platforms next year. If Combat Waffle Studios plays its cards right, these two games have the potential to become some of the



The setting for Grim is very different to Silent North. Grim takes place on Mars, though the survival aspect remains the same. Like Silent North, you can also play Grim with friends. Other players will also pose a threat to your survival. Of course, this being Virtual Reality, I think just being on Mars will be entertaining by itself.

Combat Waffle Studios, the team behind VR survival game Ghosts of Tabor, have just announced two new games currently in development. Silent North and Grim will both be similar to Ghosts of Tabor in that they will be survival games, and both have a premise that makes me look forward to giving them a go.