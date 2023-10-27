Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is the perfect VR game for Halloween and it just got released
No joke: Halloween is my favoriteholiday. It’s not just about the Autumn season being beautiful or about it being the best time to catch up with some horror movies. It’s about a certain vibe that isn’t about scary, but about spooky. (yes, queue the song in your mind)
And getting spooked? Well, now, that’s something that works great on some of the best VR headsets on the market. Like the Quest 3, for example, which launched just recently. And with most users getting their units right before Halloween, a solid spooky title is a must.
Which is probably what Meta thought, because “Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord” just launched on the Quest Store. And if you’re like me and have a deep appreciation for what Ghost Busters achieved in the 80s, then this one is just up your alley.
So, what’s this brand new adventure all about? It’s a ghost busting adventure of your very own, where you and up to three other friends can join forces in order to kick the Ghost Lord’s ghastly but! And judging by the trailer, the feel of the franchise is just on point.
