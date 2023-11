Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord invades VR with free updates — get your proton packs ready!

Heist and Seek: Heist and Seek is where it's at if you're into a bit of friendly competition. Picture this: you and your ghostbusting pals are up against a trio of ghostly bank robbers. But here's the twist: while you're busy trapping these spectral thieves, you're also vying against your teammates for the most loot. Talk about a supernatural money heist!

Infestation: Brace yourselves for Infestation — a mode that's like walking into a ghostly jelly. Your mission? Hunt down a hidden ghost causing all sorts of slimy trouble. But hey, it's not just about finding it; you've got to be strategic, target those bulging eyes, and coordinate with your team. It's a ghostly game of cat and mouse, and it's as gooey as it gets.





For those who haven't had the pleasure yet, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is like stepping into a VR ghostbusting dream. Your job? Protect San Francisco from some not-so-friendly neighborhood ghosts. The game looks like a mix between working together with your squad and going solo in various game modes. And hey, if you've ever wanted to feel like a real Ghostbuster, this game is your golden ticket.













Alright, Ghostbusters crew, have you got your proton packs charged? Good, because Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is here to spook up your VR experience! Whether you're rocking a Meta Quest 3 Quest Pro , or diving in on PS VR2 — some of the best VR headsets out there — get ready to zap into an immersive ghost-hunting adventure.First things first, let's talk about the new, free game modes that have just rolled out:And if you're the proud owner of a brand new Quest 3 headset, get ready to experience some real magic. Thanks to its top-notch MR capabilities,takes ghostbusting to a whole new level. You can literally zap those pesky Mini-Pufts right in your living room! It's like they've invaded your space, but you've got the power to send them packing. And for those of you with a PS VR2, don't worry, you're not left out – the game's available for you too. Neat, right?Just a heads up: this update is a special treat — as in, completely free! — for those who already own the base game. The game is priced at $34.99, you can check it out here . If you're part of this spectral-busting squad, you’re good to go for the new game modes, absolutely free!So, are you ready to don your virtual proton pack and zap some ghosts? Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is waiting to throw you into a world of spectral chaos and fun. Grab your headset, join the ranks, and let's show these ghosts who's boss!