Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord invades VR with free updates — get your proton packs ready!
Alright, Ghostbusters crew, have you got your proton packs charged? Good, because Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is here to spook up your VR experience! Whether you're rocking a Meta Quest 3, Quest 2, Quest Pro, or diving in on PS VR2 — some of the best VR headsets out there — get ready to zap into an immersive ghost-hunting adventure.
And if you're the proud owner of a brand new Quest 3 headset, get ready to experience some real magic. Thanks to its top-notch MR capabilities, Quest 3 takes ghostbusting to a whole new level. You can literally zap those pesky Mini-Pufts right in your living room! It's like they've invaded your space, but you've got the power to send them packing. And for those of you with a PS VR2, don't worry, you're not left out – the game's available for you too. Neat, right?
Just a heads up: this update is a special treat — as in, completely free! — for those who already own the base game. The game is priced at $34.99, you can check it out here. If you're part of this spectral-busting squad, you’re good to go for the new game modes, absolutely free!
So, are you ready to don your virtual proton pack and zap some ghosts? Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is waiting to throw you into a world of spectral chaos and fun. Grab your headset, join the ranks, and let's show these ghosts who's boss!
First things first, let's talk about the new, free game modes that have just rolled out:
- Heist and Seek: Heist and Seek is where it's at if you're into a bit of friendly competition. Picture this: you and your ghostbusting pals are up against a trio of ghostly bank robbers. But here's the twist: while you're busy trapping these spectral thieves, you're also vying against your teammates for the most loot. Talk about a supernatural money heist!
- Infestation: Brace yourselves for Infestation — a mode that's like walking into a ghostly jelly. Your mission? Hunt down a hidden ghost causing all sorts of slimy trouble. But hey, it's not just about finding it; you've got to be strategic, target those bulging eyes, and coordinate with your team. It's a ghostly game of cat and mouse, and it's as gooey as it gets.
For those who haven't had the pleasure yet, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is like stepping into a VR ghostbusting dream. Your job? Protect San Francisco from some not-so-friendly neighborhood ghosts. The game looks like a mix between working together with your squad and going solo in various game modes. And hey, if you've ever wanted to feel like a real Ghostbuster, this game is your golden ticket.
