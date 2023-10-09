A future Vision Pro, especially for you: shipped with prescription lenses, to your door. Really?
Ah, the Vision Pro: this one simply doesn’t ever get exhausting to talk about. And, I mean, why would it? It’s not everyday that Apple decides to release an entire new category of products, let alone of a type aiming to become one of the best VR headsets on the market.
The impact of the announcement alone was so huge that not only is everyone talking about the Vision Pro, but everyone is getting info about these strange rumors. Like a more budget-friendly version of the headset, which was not only already being developed besides the Vision Pro itself, but even — allegedly — got canned before the Vision Pro released!
Now, that awful pun aside, the concept is pretty simple: a future iteration of the Vision Pro, which gets customized upon order — maybe something as simple as a dropdown menu where you input your specs’ specs — and then when it arrives, it's completely ready to use.
Not only that, but this solution has already been applied by members of the competition too, like Bigscreen’s Beyond headset, which is also a very strong contender in the XR market.
Right now, Apple is facing issues with supplying the displays required for the Vision Pro. And for those of you who have ordered it and wear glasses, the plan is to have you go and buy an extra pair of Zeiss-made lenses in-store.
Which has the potential of a second supply-chain problem in the making, but we’ll see how that goes. But paying $3,500 and then having to go out to get checked out and order another pair of lenses — which, presumably, won’t be free — doesn’t sound like a very Apple solution either.
Will a time come when a Vision Pro model from the future will be capable enough to adjust itself automatically to practically fix eye-impairments while users are wearing the headset? We hope so, because that sounds groundbreaking and exciting.
That being said, sometimes we do get very solid reports from insider stars like Mark Gurman. This time, Mark talked about how Apple may have a new idea, about helping people with impaired vision have a Pro-grade experience with the headset.
… By you. Only. Because it’s doubtful that everyone in your household would have not only impaired vision, but of the same degree. Which, honestly, doesn’t sound very Apple.
Just like the base and upcoming Vision Pro itself sounds, to be honest.
