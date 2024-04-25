Former Oculus CTO thinks Horizon OS going public will stagnate innovation at Meta









Oculus was the startup that made the first modern PC VR headset : the Oculus Rift DK1. The startup was soon acquired by Meta. In 2022 Carmack left Oculus to focus on his AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) startup by the name of Keen Technologies.



The news of Quest OS being rebranded to Horizon OS and going open-source also came with other exciting announcements. Asus is working on a performance-oriented gaming headset using Horizon OS. Lenovo is working on a productivity-focused headset. And Meta and Xbox are collaborating on a limited edition Meta Quest.



So on one hand you’ve got the founder of Oculus praising the move, and on the other you’ve got the former CTO thinking it’s not such a bright idea. I guess we’ll have to wait and see how Horizon OS going public will pan out.



What I find fascinating is that the founder of Oculus, Palmer Luckey, was glad about the move by Meta. Luckey hopes it isn't too late for Horizon to go open-source. I covered Luckey's thoughts on this in my post about Meta's CTO explaining the company's decision