PSA: the Valve Prism is fake, but the question is who pulled off this stunt?

nothing? Despite its age, the Valve Index is still one of the best VR headsets around, so if you saw a website for a successor, then you probably, just like me, got excited. But it doesn't take too long before a follow-up question surfaces: wait, a new piece of tech? Out of the blue, no announcement, no

Strange

the works

what gives?

which of you furry cope addicts are spreading these stickers at Midwest Furfest?



this level of copium is DANGEROUS and irresponsible! pic.twitter.com/OjbX2TLeP2 — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) December 1, 2023

Some are using this tweet as an anchor connecting the events. The poster here is not proven to be in any way associated with the fake Valve Prism website.





That being said, why would a few anonymous members want to bamboozle possibly thousands of Valve fans and VR enthusiasts is truly beyond me .



But hey, maybe we’re better off for it. The headset that the website is “promoting” is closer to something that we wouldn’t want out of an Index successor: the headset is weighty and it sort of contradicts some of the rumors floating around that the next Valve headset will have something to do with the Steam Deck — Valve's largely successful portable gaming PC.



And, in a sense, such a fusion only makes sense, right? It could give a theoretical headset more juice, while keeping the entire setup mobile. At a surface level, it makes some sense.



You see, this website exists because of a joke, made during a furry convention, which took place in December 2023. And if you're missing the punch line, don't worry: I am too, so I guess this must be something that only this specific community can relate to.





Oh, and real . It it could be real, that would be great.