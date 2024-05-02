Exciting VR games releasing this month that you should keep an eye on

VR games









Mannequin (Meta Quest)









As if mannequins weren’t creepy enough already.









Mannequin is available on the X, Instagram, Mannequin, which was released in Early Access today, is a PvP game where two players can play as Agents and three players can play as Aliens. The Aliens have the ability to strike a pose and then pose as mannequins. Meanwhile the Agents need to use every tool at their disposal to identify and eliminate the Aliens before they get taken out themselves by said Aliens.Mannequin is available on the App Lab for $19.99 but the developers promise a 72-hour launch discount of 50% that they will announce on their social channels. Interested? You can follow the devs on Facebook Discord and TikTok









Smalland: Survive the Wilds VR (Meta Quest)









And you think spiders are scary in real life.









Smalland: Survive the Wilds VR also releases today on the Smalland: Survive the Wilds VR is a VR port with a new story of the already existing Smalland: Survive the Wilds. You play as one of the Smallfolk who emerge from the underground after centuries of hiding from the “giants”. Naturally, life isn’t easy for such tiny people. Hunt, scavenge, craft and run away screaming from giant spiders.Smalland: Survive the Wilds VR also releases today on the Horizon Store for $29.99. Though if you’re quick you might just be able to snag the pre-order bonus of a 16% discount.









Madison VR (PC VR, PSVR2)









No thanks. I’ll be giving this one a pass.









The game releases on Feel like having the pants scared off of you? The creators of Madison are bringing their twisted world to virtual reality. Terrifying, confusing and sometimes downright nauseating. You are haunted by a ghost that is making you participate in some very unsavory acts. Madison VR will not be for the faint of heart.The game releases on Steam and the PlayStation Store today and is priced at $34.99.









Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye (Meta Quest, PC VR, PSVR2)









I would unironically love living in this world.









Retropolis 2 was already available on App Lab and will be getting a full release on the



Do keep in mind that this is a direct sequel to the first game, so you’ll have to play that first. All you had to do to sell me on Retropolis 2 was show me how it looked. But, I guess you’ll also want to play it if you’ve played its prequel: The Secret of Retropolis. The game is set in a noir world populated by robots. You play the role of a stereotypical detective in a trenchcoat. And the game looks absolutely stunning if I do say so myself.Retropolis 2 was already available on App Lab and will be getting a full release on the Horizon Store on May 16, 2024 at $24.99. There is also a 20% pre-order discount if you get it before then. The game is also available on Steam and will release on the PlayStation Store on May 24.Do keep in mind that this is a direct sequel to the first game, so you’ll have to play that first.









Some Assembly Required (Meta Quest)









I don’t care about the people. I just want to build robots.









Some Assembly Required doesn’t have a concrete release date yet but is listed on the Some Assembly Required is a geek’s dream come true. Born too early to build robots at home? Yeah, the 21st Century is disappointing me too. But Some Assembly Required has you covered. With tons of parts to play with and lots of scenarios to use your robots in, the game sounds like just my cup of tea. Oh, and, there’s some people and stuff too. Whatever.Some Assembly Required doesn’t have a concrete release date yet but is listed on the Horizon Store as coming this May. It will retail for $24.99 but currently has a 20% pre-order discount active.









In my opinion, though, some of the games on this list are going to be the



On the fence about VR but liking the look of some of these games? Our list of the As I mentioned before, there are other games releasing this month as well. Some of them run in both standard and VR modes, like F1 24 , so I didn’t mention them in this list. There are also a handful of games that only list “Spring, 2024” for their release date. So they may or may not release in May.In my opinion, though, some of the games on this list are going to be the best VR games released this year. I personally am looking forward to Some Assembly Required and Retropolis 2.On the fence about VR but liking the look of some of these games? Our list of the best VR headsets for 2024 can help you get started. You can also check out our list of the best PC VR games for more awesome recommendations.

May is here, and with it comes a shower of newto look forward to. In this list we’ll be looking at upcoming games for the Meta Quest, PC VR and PSVR platforms that are releasing this month.It goes without saying, but this list is not exhaustive, and mostly contains games I personally think are worth keeping an eye on. So! Let’s dive in, shall we?