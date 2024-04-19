This new website lets you easily play your favorite Unreal Engine games in VR
If you’re a VR enthusiast you’ve probably heard about or maybe even used the UEVR (Universal Unreal Engine VR) mod. Discord user Florent has created a website that now makes it much easier to use UEVR.
In case you’re unaware, the UEVR mod was made by modder Praydog. It is a free alternative to similar pieces of paid software: like vorpX and Luke Ross’s VR mods. UEVR works with almost any video game or application made in Unreal Engine 4 and Unreal Engine 5.
The UEVR mod takes a standard “flat” game made in Unreal Engine and makes it compatible with VR. In addition to stereoscopic 3D it adds many more VR-related features. These include:
If you want to play an Unreal Engine game in VR using the UEVR mod you need to configure a lot of settings for each game. However, there is a simpler way to do this too. The Flat2VR community on Discord shares pre-made profiles for a diverse selection of popular titles.
Unreal Engine, due to its impressive graphical fidelity and ease-of-use, has been used to create thousands of games. It is still very popular and new games are being made using it every day. Even many AAA titles – high-budget productions developed by major game studios – have been made in Unreal Engine. Popular examples include Borderlands 3, The Outer Worlds and Fortnite.
- 6-DoF (Degrees of Freedom) head tracking (allowing you to look around the game in VR)
- 3-DoF controller support (for basic rotational movement of the controllers in-game)
- Roomscale movement (which lets you walk around your room to walk around in-game)
- Addition of first-person to third-person games (playing the game as if you were looking through the eyes of your avatar)
- And automatic handling of in-game UIs (usually in the form of being projected as a 2D menu in front of you)
These profiles come with all the settings, tweaks and configurations a game needs to run the best it can with UEVR. However, to obtain these profiles you need to join the Flat2VR Discord server and then search for profiles there. This is where the new website created by Florent comes in.
How to play Unreal Engine games in VR
So, you want to play a game using the UEVR mod. How do you do that? Here’s a simple guide that should help you get started on your Flat2VR journey. Remember, UEVR needs SteamVR to work.
- First, go to the GitHub page of the UEVR mod.
- If you’ve never used GitHub before simply go to this link and click the link in the first line of the page. Hint: this link ends in “.zip”. This is the latest stable release version of the UEVR mod.
The encircled link is the one you want. | Image credit — PhoneArena
- Before launching UEVR you will need to download and install .NET 6.0 from this link.
- Now, go to Florent’s website uevr-profiles and search for the game you want to play.
- If the game is available, great! Just click on it and there should be a profile available for download.
- Download the profile and place it in a folder you won’t forget.
- Now launch SteamVR.
- Follow it up with launching UEVR as an administrator. To do this right click on UEVR and then click “Launch as administrator”.
- Once UEVR has started click “Import Config”.
- Navigate to the folder you stored the profile in, select the profile and click on the “Open” button.Image credit — VR Wave
- Now go back to SteamVR and launch the game whose profile you’ve just imported.
- Head back to UEVR and select the game from the dropdown menu.
- Click on “Inject” and viola! You’re now playing your favorite game like never before!
If the site doesn’t have the game you’re looking for you’ll need to join the Discord server linked above. Once you’re in the server you have to find the “ue-games” thread. Find the game you want to play and open its thread.
Image credit — VR Wave
Then click on the three dots in the top right and click on “Pins”. You will now be shown pinned messages in the bar at the top. These pinned messages will ideally contain profiles for download.
Profiles for UEVR help you skip the headache of meddling with dozens of settings and choosing a rendering method, which I won’t go into right now. UEVR is a stunning achievement and provides you with almost unlimited hours of VR entertainment, and Florent’s website is a godsend for all of us.
The mod is also compatible with a lot of different headsets so be sure to check out our list of the best VR headsets in 2024.
