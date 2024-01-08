Code found in iOS 17 beta 2 indicates that Apple is working on a cheaper version of Vision Pro

Vision Pro with some corners cut to keep the price down. Based on some code discovered by 9to5Mac on Vision Pro as, well, Vision Pro , now refer to the device as Vision. In other words, the word "Pro" has been removed. There has been some controversy about whether Apple is working on a cheaper version of the $3,499with some corners cut to keep the price down. Based on some code discovered by 9to5Mac on iOS 17 beta 2, it would seem that a cheaper version of the spatial computer is coming. Several strings of code which had referred previously to theas, well,, now refer to the device as Vision. In other words, the word "Pro" has been removed.





An example cited by Vision Pro . Interestingly, on the tabs seen on Vision Pro . An example cited by 9to5Mac revealed that strings of code for the App Store previously said, "Mac, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro Apps." Now, the same string reads "Mac, iPad, and Apple Vision Apps." This can be interpreted as Apple making changes necessary to be ready for a lower-priced version of the. Interestingly, on the tabs seen on Apple's online Apple Store , the tab for the spatial computer is called Vision, not





Bloomberg's Apple beat writer Mark Gurman has said in the past that he expects a price tag for a cheaper Apple Vision spatial computer to be in the range of $1,500-$2,500. The lower-priced Apple Vision might do away with the EyeSight feature which is a display that allows people standing around a Vision Pro user to see the user's eyes to gauge his/her emotions at the moment.











Other price-saving features could include the use of lower-resolution displays and an Apple A-series iPhone processor instead of the high-powered M-series Mac processor that powers the Vision Pro . The Vision Pro will feature the M2 chipset along with the R1 co-processor. If Apple is working on a lower-priced spatial computer, the Apple Vision, it might not see the light of day until 2025.



