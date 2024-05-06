Cheaper Vision Pro coming in 2025, say supply chain sources
The launch of the Apple Vision Pro has led to a roller coaster of rumors, myths and unconfirmed reports. And now another recent report claims a standard version of the Vision Pro will launch in 2025.
The report comes from Chinese news outlet WallstreetCN. It claims that according to sources within the supply chain, a non Pro version of the Vision Pro headset is going to be finalized in October of this year.
This headset will apparently weigh less than the Vision Pro and even the Meta Quest 3. Furthermore, the report states that “tens of millions” of these headsets will be produced. And lastly, the report claims that the release date of this supposed standard Apple Vision headset may be changed from September, 2025 to June, 2025.
A magnificent headset. Shame it’s so unaffordable for most people.
This report, though exciting, might also not be entirely true. It seems like every other day some new story pops up about the Vision Pro that completely contradicts older stories. For example, Bloomberg insider Mark Gurman recently stated Apple was having trouble making the Vision Pro cheaper.
Then again, it’s not all doom and gloom for the Vision Pro. Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed in the company’s latest earnings call that half of the Fortune 100 companies had bought a Vision Pro. If these companies find productive use cases for the headset they would gladly be purchasing more.
The Apple Vision Pro is one of the best AR headsets we’ve ever reviewed. But though it’s a marvel of engineering, the thing is too expensive and has too few use cases for the average consumer. I doubt the non Pro Vision headset would be as cheap as a Quest 3 but at least it might bring some more competition to the table.
We’ve also got reports from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that Vision Pro production has been slowed down due to poor sales. Kuo claimed there were potential changes to Apple’s HMD (head-mounted display) roadmap, and that a successor to the Vision Pro is likely being delayed.
