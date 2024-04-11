Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

One of the most charming VR games, Toy Trains, is getting a dozen new levels and a sandbox mode

VR games have the power to bring extraordinary worlds to life, and other times they’re perfect for more relaxing experiences. If you ever dabbled in train sets as a kid, then Toy Trains is right up your alley. And it’s about to get a cool new update that adds 12 new levels and a sandbox mode.

Toy Trains is a VR game where you do exactly that: play with toy trains. It’s actually one of the best VR games we’ve played. The game takes place in a basement where you are tasked with solving little puzzles by building train sets on a table.

It’s also a very immersive experience. Tiny details like being able to decorate the maps or interact with trees really bring the entire game to life. The upcoming Infinite Loop update, releasing on the 18th, will be the first major addition to Toy Trains.


What will the Infinite Loop update bring?





Developer Something Random Games made the announcement on X. According to the tweet the update will contain:

  • 12 new levels
  • A sandbox mode
  • “some other broadly requested features”




A whopping 12 new levels is exciting and we hope to see more diversity in landscapes. It would also improve replayability as some players said the game ended too quickly. And sandbox mode is sure to attract new players who want a fun virtual toy without a narrative. But what could “broadly requested features” entail?

A quick glance at discussions about the game might reveal some answers. For example, multiple people have requested a co-op mode. There’s also requests for a level editor. Sandbox mode was also being requested and now it has been implemented. So we could see other requests entertained in the future.

Toy Trains was a pretty polished and complete experience on launch so it doesn’t really need major patches. We might see little quality-of-life improvements and other integrations like support for Quest’s Lying Down mode.

The game is currently available for PC VR, Meta Quest and PSVR 2 for $19.99. So if you’re feeling like building some model train sets but without the expensive set boxes Toy Trains might just be what you’re looking for.

