From rival to reviewer: Carl Pei's unexpected take on Apple's hottest product

It doesn’t matter if you’re bedazzled by the Vision Pro or you’re horrified by the spatial computer and you think we’re sleepwalking into a dystopian nightmare – the fact is that Apple’s newest product is hot and everyone seems to be talking about it.

A certain CEO – a rival of Apple, to be exact – will walk the extra mile and not only talk but review the Vision Pro.

That’s Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus and founder and CEO of Nothing. He says that he’ll review the Apple Vision Pro “when things calm down and I can be more objective” in an X/Twitter post:


Asked if he thinks Apple’s $3,499 spatial computer was overhyped, Carl Pei rejects that and says the opposite, that the Vision Pro was actually “underhyped”:


This is in a slight contradiction to Carl Pei’s take on the Vision Pro from last year. After the June Vision Pro announcement, the successful entrepreneur shared this meme on his social media account:


Whatever his review turns out to be, Carl Pei is not the only CEO who’s currently fascinated by the Vision Pro – OpenAI chief Sam Altman has also praised Apple’s AR/VR/XR debut, calling the spatial computer the “second most impressive tech since the iPhone”:


From a technical point of view, the Vision Pro is indeed one special device. There’s a detailed teardown that showcases incredible tech inside, like the lenticular layer positioned on top of the exterior OLED panel and the fact that a single iPhone 15 Pro Max pixel can give a bed to more than 50 Vision Pro pixels, meaning the headset packs some incredible resolution.

Meanwhile, people are abusing the Vision Pro while driving, leading to the Transportation Secretary warning Tesla owners not to drive their cars while wearing the Vision Pro headsets.

