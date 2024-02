From rival to reviewer: Carl Pei's unexpected take on Apple's hottest product

Vision Pro

It doesn’t matter if you’re bedazzled by theor you’re horrified by the spatial computer and you think we’re sleepwalking into a dystopian nightmare – the fact is that Apple’s newest product is hot and everyone seems to be talking about it.A certain CEO – a rival of Apple, to be exact – will walk the extra mile and not only talk but review theThat’s Carl Pei , co-founder of OnePlus and founder and CEO of Nothing. He says that he’ll review the Apple Vision Pro “when things calm down and I can be more objective” in an X/Twitter post:Asked if he thinks Apple’s $3,499 spatial computer was overhyped,rejects that and says the opposite, that thewas actually “underhyped”:This is in a slight contradiction to Carl Pei’s take on thefrom last year. After the Juneannouncement, the successful entrepreneur shared this meme on his social media account:Whatever his review turns out to be,is not the only CEO who’s currently fascinated by the– OpenAI chief Sam Altman has also praised Apple’s AR/VR/XR debut, calling the spatial computer the “second most impressive tech since the iPhone”:From a technical point of view, theis indeed one special device. There’s a detailed teardown that showcases incredible tech inside, like the lenticular layer positioned on top of the exterior OLED panel and the fact that a single iPhone 15 Pro Max pixel can give a bed to more than 50 Vision Pro pixels , meaning the headset packs some incredible resolution.Meanwhile, people are abusing the Vision Pro while driving , leading to the Transportation Secretary warning Tesla owners not to drive their cars while wearing theheadsets.