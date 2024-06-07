Brilliant Japanese mind puzzler arrives on Meta Quest this month

By
0comments
Brilliant Japanese mind puzzler arrives on Meta Quest this month
The Meta Quest headsets will be getting a VR port of the brilliant Japanese mind-puzzling walking simulator: The Exit 8. Available on Meta Quest 3, Quest Pro and Quest 2, The Exit 8 VR launches on July 11.

The Exit 8 came out in November of last year. It’s a game about trying to escape an anomalous Japanese subway tunnel. The player has to successfully cross levels of the subway until they reach exit number eight.

Players have to keep an eye out for anomalies on each level. If they miss an anomaly and cross the tunnel, they will be reset back to the first level. Correctly identifying an anomaly and turning back progresses the game, similar to not turning back if there is no anomaly.


Video Thumbnail
Exit 8 Exit 8 Exit 8.

So, what constitutes an anomaly? Each time you pass through the tunnel you’ll be looking out for anything that’s different. For this, you will have to have properly studied and memorized the tunnel in previous trips.

Anomalies can be as obvious as a loud rushing torrent of water coming towards you and as subtle as a different picture. The game is never too punishing: you won’t have to memorize the text on the posters or how many lights there are in fear of one going missing.

But anomalies can be devilishly tricky to find sometimes. One anomaly (spoiler alert, obviously) that is really difficult to spot is a doorknob in the center of its door. The gameplay sounds dull at first but quickly sucks you in.

Exit number eight is a stairway that leads to the outside world and allows you to escape this haunted tunnel. It’s quite a fun game, and I think it’ll be very immersive in VR because of the depth and scale of everything. I just wish the trailer showed actual VR gameplay.

The Exit 8 is available on the Meta Horizon Store here for $6.99 and you can pre-order it for $5.99. Developer Kotake Create has also very recently launched Platform 8: a sequel that takes place on a train that never stops. So that’ll probably arrive on VR one day too.

And while you wait for July 11, here are some excellent VR games to keep you company.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

New Quest headset name appears and then disappears from Horizon Store
New Quest headset name appears and then disappears from Horizon Store
Gurman: dedicated Vision Pro apps at WWDC, no successor in sight
Gurman: dedicated Vision Pro apps at WWDC, no successor in sight
Meta Quest 3 is getting an exclusive Hitman game
Meta Quest 3 is getting an exclusive Hitman game
Meta Quest 3 will now let you watch your favorite shows online
Meta Quest 3 will now let you watch your favorite shows online
Oculus founder Palmer Luckey has an exciting announcement for Augmented World Expo
Oculus founder Palmer Luckey has an exciting announcement for Augmented World Expo
PlayStation VR2 PC adapter release date and price revealed, will have missing features
PlayStation VR2 PC adapter release date and price revealed, will have missing features
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta Horizon Worlds adds limits in newest update
Meta Horizon Worlds adds limits in newest update
Steam VR sale: best PC VR games on sale right now
Steam VR sale: best PC VR games on sale right now
Meta Quest 3 will now let you watch your favorite shows online
Meta Quest 3 will now let you watch your favorite shows online
Meta Quest 3 is getting an exclusive Hitman game
Meta Quest 3 is getting an exclusive Hitman game
Ming-Chi Kuo: Vision Pro's international launch to start soon
Ming-Chi Kuo: Vision Pro's international launch to start soon
Big Meta Quest update improves passthrough and adds new features
Big Meta Quest update improves passthrough and adds new features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless