Do you own VR games and not even know it? These are the hit PC games with hidden VR support!

right

real world

nobody

Today’s Menu:

No Man's Sky





Price

Playtime

Phasmophobia





Price

Playtime

Subnautica

Price

Playtime

The Forest











Price : $16,79 | Playtime : 15 Hours

Check it out here



I just realized how many buildy-buildy, crafty-crafty types of games are featured on this list, but you know what? It only makes sense to have these in VR. And that is absolutely valid for The Forest too.



But while in Phasmophobia you’ve got your teammates beside you and in Subnautica you’re all alone, in the Forest, everyone can become your enemy in a matter of minutes. That’s right: this is an online game with a very healthy player count.



And if you’ve ever wanted your experience of getting surrounded and mugged, while being naked in a forest to become a lot more immersive, then you’d have a blast with this game’s VR mode.



Tetris Effect : $16,79 |: 15 HoursI just realized how many buildy-buildy, crafty-crafty types of games are featured on this list, but you know what? It only makes sense to have these in VR. And that is absolutely valid for The Forest too.But while in Phasmophobia you’ve got your teammates beside you and in Subnautica you’re all alone, in the Forest, everyone can become your enemy in a matter of minutes. That’s right: this is an online game with a very healthy player count.And if you’ve ever wanted your experience of getting surrounded and mugged, while being naked in a forest to become a lot more immersive, then you’d have a blast with this game’s VR mode.











Price : $33,99 | Playtime : 15 Hours

Check it out here



I mean, it’s Tetris. How immersive can Tetris be, with or without VR? Well, actually: a lot. Tetris has this calming effect once you get in the flow of it all and in VR, that is significantly enhanced.



Not only that, but this specific version of the game has tons of audio-visual effects that become really impressive in VR. Now, for hardcore players like me, they are distracting, but for anyone looking to chillax for a bit: it’s a total treat!



Payday 2 : $33,99 |: 15 HoursI mean, it’s Tetris. How immersive can Tetris be, with or without VR? Well, actually: a lot. Tetris has this calming effect once you get in the flow of it all and in VR, that is significantly enhanced.Not only that, but this specific version of the game has tons of audio-visual effects that become really impressive in VR. Now, for hardcore players like me, they are distracting, but for anyone looking to chillax for a bit: it’s a total treat!











Price : $9,99 | Playtime : 25 Hours

Check it out here



If you’ve never heard about Payday 2, then as soon as you read the concept, you may ask yourself the very reasonable question of “I’m about to buy what now?!”. But hear me out: robbing banks is fun while it’s not in the real world!



You can play this one alone or with friends, and the entire experience from start to finish is available in VR. This game came out in 2013 and it’s still getting recommendations left and right, due to its content updates. Oh, and the addition of a VR mode.



Thumper







Price : $19,99 | Playtime : 8 Hours

Check it out here



Thumper is one of the weirdest games that you can find on any list. It’s been very well received, yet it’s still relatively obscure. And that just might be because it’s a literal fever dream in which you navigate a metallic bug through a rhythm hell.



And I mean that in the best possible way, trust me. This is one of the most visceral and intense experiences that you can play, and in VR? Oh, it gets so much better. But be warned: this is a very difficult game, so it’s certainly not for everyone.



Star Wars: Squadrons









Price : $39,99 | Playtime : 9 Hours

Check it out here



You might’ve heard of this little franchise called Star Wars. It’s about cosmic magicians and swordsmen that wield literal sticks of fluorescent lights as swords and fly on awesome-looking planes.



That last bit is what you can get with this title. And you know what? It’s just as fun as you can imagine it being. If you’re a Star Wars fan and you own a VR headset , then this is basically a match made in heaven. Go for it! : $9,99 |: 25 HoursIf you’ve never heard about Payday 2, then as soon as you read the concept, you may ask yourself the very reasonable question of “I’m about to buy what now?!”. But hear me out: robbing banks is fun while it’s not in the real world!You can play this one alone or with friends, and the entire experience from start to finish is available in VR. This game came out in 2013 and it’s still getting recommendations left and right, due to its content updates. Oh, and the addition of a VR mode.: $19,99 |: 8 HoursThumper is one of the weirdest games that you can find on any list. It’s been very well received, yet it’s still relatively obscure. And that just might be because it’s a literal fever dream in which you navigate a metallic bug through a rhythm hell.And I mean that in the best possible way, trust me. This is one of the most visceral and intense experiences that you can play, and in VR? Oh, it gets so much better. But be warned: this is a very difficult game, so it’s certainly not for everyone.: $39,99 |: 9 HoursYou might’ve heard of this little franchise called Star Wars. It’s about cosmic magicians and swordsmen that wield literal sticks of fluorescent lights as swords and fly on awesome-looking planes.That last bit is what you can get with this title. And you know what? It’s just as fun as you can imagine it being. If you’re a Star Wars fan and you own a, then this is basically a match made in heaven. Go for it!



What do I need to know about PC games with VR modes?



As things stand in 2023, VR isn't as straightforward as it should be. It might be a bit confusing as to how titles like these actually work, which is why we've added some additional info here, hoping that we may be able to help you out.



Are these entire games available to play in VR?



Yes! Unlike other titles, which claim to have VR compatibility, only for that to be some sort of minigame or a short VR adventure, all of the games featured here are the real deal. We've chosen to ignore games that aren't available for you to play in VR from start to finish, and focus on the ones that actually let you do that. Yes! Unlike other titles, which claim to have VR compatibility, only for that to be some sort of minigame or a short VR adventure, all of the games featured here are the real deal. We've chosen to ignore games that aren't available for you to play in VR from start to finish, and focus on the ones that actually let you do that.







Do I need to make separate purchases to play the VR modes of these games?



Nope! Owning the base PC version of any of these games is all that you need to do. If you don't see the VR mode outright, try connecting your headset to your PC and turning on it's PC VR mode. Don't forget to check if it's connected properly. Nope! Owning the base PC version of any of these games is all that you need to do. If you don't see the VR mode outright, try connecting your headset to your PC and turning on it's PC VR mode. Don't forget to check if it's connected properly.







Do these games have VR modes on other platforms?



Yesn’t. Which is to say, that some do, others don’t and then there are the ones that do, but only on certain consoles. A great example are the PlayStation versions of the latest entries in the Resident Evil franchise, which have VR modes, but only on PlayStation. There is no universal way to respond to this one, so you’ll have to check each title individually online. Which is to say, that some do, others don’t and then there are the ones that do, but only on certain consoles. A great example are the PlayStation versions of the latest entries in the Resident Evil franchise, which have VR modes, but only on PlayStation. There is no universal way to respond to this one, so you’ll have to check each title individually online.







What about other games that have VR in their title?



This is another oddity. There are games like Batman Arkham VR, which aren't the full game in VR, but a short adventure built for VR. Then there are cases like with Skyrim VR, where it's the entire game, remade for VR, but it's a separate, standalone purchase. And then there is Rise of the Tomb Raider, which only has a section available to play in VR. This is another oddity. There are games like Batman Arkham VR, which aren't the full game in VR, but a short adventure built for VR. Then there are cases like with Skyrim VR, where it's the entire game, remade for VR, but it's a separate, standalone purchase. And then there is Rise of the Tomb Raider, which only has a section available to play in VR.





Basically, before you commit to any sort of purchase, you should search the title online and check how does it's VR mode work. Or alternatively: consult our list again, as here you'll find only games that are available to play in their entirety, in VR. Basically, before you commit to any sort of purchase, you should search the title online and check how does it's VR mode work. Or alternatively: consult our list again, as here you'll find only games that are available to play in their entirety, in VR.



And there we have it! Did you find any game that you didn’t suspect has a special VR version to offer? Well, even if not, hopefully the existence of a VR mode in these titles has inspired you to check them out and maybe pick them up!









In case you’re eager for more VR gaming:

The best PC VR titles to check out

The best Quest 3 games to get And if we've missed some fantastic PC games with hidden VR modes, don't hesitate to let us know in the comments!