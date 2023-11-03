Do you own VR games and not even know it? These are the hit PC games with hidden VR support!
Stop right there! This is a hidden VR mode checkpoint. What are those? Hah, I don’t know what world you’re coming from, but in the real world, loads of the best games that you can play are actually hiding full on VR modes.
Sure, there are trailers and announcements, and update logs, but those can always be missed. And when that happens, all that you’re left with is a tiny marker on the side of the game listing. And nobody reads those!
Price: $58,99 | Playtime: 30 Hours
Hear me out: No Man’s Sky isn’t the same game that it was when it launched. And unless you have zero interest in gaming — which, if true, what are you doing here? — you’ll know that I’m referencing the outrage towards the game’s seemingly unfinished state.
But now? It’s a charm to play, so long as self-made space-opera exploration games are your thing. Oh, and it supports all of that in VR now too! So if you’ve been disappointed in the past by this one, it’s time to go back and try it again. In VR!
Price: $11,59 | Playtime: 30 Hours
Now, I’m about to praise a game that I’ve watched online and would never actually play. No joke: Phasmophobia in VR would be a nightmare for me! And trust me, that’s the best thing that someone could say about a game like this, because I thrive on horror content.
Price: $29,99 | Playtime: 30 Hours
So, let’s get to know each other. I have thalassophobia. That means that I’m afraid of the deep and anything that may be living inside. Which is why I’d never play Subnautica in VR, because the game is basically immersive Minecraft in an alien ocean.
Yet, I’ve still watched over 40 hours of content about Subnautica, because it’s incredibly interesting and entertaining. While I’d love to play it and I can’t due to my actual fear, you could! In VR at that! Which would make this entire conversation so relatable!
Price: $16,79 | Playtime: 15 Hours
I just realized how many buildy-buildy, crafty-crafty types of games are featured on this list, but you know what? It only makes sense to have these in VR. And that is absolutely valid for The Forest too.
But while in Phasmophobia you’ve got your teammates beside you and in Subnautica you’re all alone, in the Forest, everyone can become your enemy in a matter of minutes. That’s right: this is an online game with a very healthy player count.
And if you’ve ever wanted your experience of getting surrounded and mugged, while being naked in a forest to become a lot more immersive, then you’d have a blast with this game’s VR mode.
Price: $33,99 | Playtime: 15 Hours
I mean, it’s Tetris. How immersive can Tetris be, with or without VR? Well, actually: a lot. Tetris has this calming effect once you get in the flow of it all and in VR, that is significantly enhanced.
Price: $9,99 | Playtime: 25 Hours
If you’ve never heard about Payday 2, then as soon as you read the concept, you may ask yourself the very reasonable question of “I’m about to buy what now?!”. But hear me out: robbing banks is fun while it’s not in the real world!
You can play this one alone or with friends, and the entire experience from start to finish is available in VR. This game came out in 2013 and it’s still getting recommendations left and right, due to its content updates. Oh, and the addition of a VR mode.
Price: $19,99 | Playtime: 8 Hours
Thumper is one of the weirdest games that you can find on any list. It’s been very well received, yet it’s still relatively obscure. And that just might be because it’s a literal fever dream in which you navigate a metallic bug through a rhythm hell.
And I mean that in the best possible way, trust me. This is one of the most visceral and intense experiences that you can play, and in VR? Oh, it gets so much better. But be warned: this is a very difficult game, so it’s certainly not for everyone.
Star Wars: Squadrons
Price: $39,99 | Playtime: 9 Hours
You might’ve heard of this little franchise called Star Wars. It’s about cosmic magicians and swordsmen that wield literal sticks of fluorescent lights as swords and fly on awesome-looking planes.
That last bit is what you can get with this title. And you know what? It’s just as fun as you can imagine it being. If you’re a Star Wars fan and you own a VR headset, then this is basically a match made in heaven. Go for it!
Yes! Unlike other titles, which claim to have VR compatibility, only for that to be some sort of minigame or a short VR adventure, all of the games featured here are the real deal. We've chosen to ignore games that aren't available for you to play in VR from start to finish, and focus on the ones that actually let you do that.
Nope! Owning the base PC version of any of these games is all that you need to do. If you don't see the VR mode outright, try connecting your headset to your PC and turning on it's PC VR mode. Don't forget to check if it's connected properly.
This is another oddity. There are games like Batman Arkham VR, which aren't the full game in VR, but a short adventure built for VR. Then there are cases like with Skyrim VR, where it's the entire game, remade for VR, but it's a separate, standalone purchase. And then there is Rise of the Tomb Raider, which only has a section available to play in VR.
And there we have it! Did you find any game that you didn’t suspect has a special VR version to offer? Well, even if not, hopefully the existence of a VR mode in these titles has inspired you to check them out and maybe pick them up!
