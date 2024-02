Thanks to PC VR, Beat Saber is running on a Vision Pro. But setting it up is still not easy

Vision Pro





Still, people want to unchain the Vision Pro from said ecosystem.



Because, I mean, why would it be chained there in the first place, right? So much of VR enthusiasts’ content is on PC or Android: it is what many of us are used to. So when someone like Apple introduces an awesome piece of tech such as the Vision Pro , it’s only natural for us to want to experience what we own through it.





If that didn’t mean much to you, basically: it’s time consuming and difficult to set up, but it leads to the game working in a playable , stable state on the Vision Pro . Well, through theof two Valve Index controllers, tracked through a set of external trackers, all thanks to OpenVR Space Calibrator — another open source project.If that didn’t mean much to you, basically: it’s time consuming and difficult to set up, but it leads to the game working in a, stable state on the





And can you guess what that means? Hopefully in a couple of months, we can take things up a notch and have a solution that lets anyone experience PC VR content on the Vision Pro without much hassle.



And, personally, I can’t wait . But also I won’t be mad if we get a Vision Pro version of Beat Saber. Just saying.

The Vision Pro is out and we all expected it to be a pretty impactful device. But while the jury is still out on whether it is one of the best VR headsets of all time, since this spatial computer is very different from something like the Quest 3 , we can all agree that Apple’s headset is special indeed.Even if you're not a big Apple fan, you've got to give props to how the company integrated its ecosystem in the. The seamless way in which everything works is really impressive, regardless of brand loyalty.