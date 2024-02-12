Thanks to PC VR, Beat Saber is running on a Vision Pro. But setting it up is still not easy

Vision Pro





Still, people want to unchain the Vision Pro from said ecosystem.



Because, I mean, why would it be chained there in the first place, right? So much of VR enthusiasts’ content is on PC or Android: it is what many of us are used to. So when someone like Apple introduces an awesome piece of tech such as the Vision Pro , it’s only natural for us to want to experience what we own through it.





If that didn't mean much to you, basically: it's time consuming and difficult to set up, but it leads to the game working in a playable, stable state on the Vision Pro through the not-so-elegant-or-easy-to-set-up-solution of two Valve Index controllers, tracked through a set of external trackers, all thanks to OpenVR Space Calibrator — another open source project.





And can you guess what that means? Hopefully in a couple of months, we can take things up a notch and have a solution that lets anyone experience PC VR content on the Vision Pro without much hassle.



And, personally, I can’t wait . But also I won’t be mad if we get a Vision Pro version of Beat Saber. Just saying.