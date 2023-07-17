Feel the pressure for real with a haptic shirt that augments your virtual reality

really

completely

doesn’t

something!

Explanation













The company has stated that this themed shirt isn’t for everybody. But why is that? Well, because it uses electric shocks to simulate tactile sensations. And simply put: not everyone is up for things like this.



The shirt itself is compatible with PC VR headsets and is obviously aimed at gaming. While it is styled after the upcoming Assassin's Creed game, you can also experience getting shot at and stabbed in games such as Half-Life: Alyx, Beat Saber or even CS:GO.



Oh, and if you get



And, supposedly, all of these functions will then carry over to Assassin’s Creed Nexus too, which you’ll be able to play on the Nice!



But I must ask: when will we get a nice pair of haptic gloves for AR/VR so that we can touch the grass while at home? I mean, it sounds much more fun than getting stabbed , right? The company has stated that this themed shirt isn’t for everybody. But why is that? Well, because it uses electric shocks to simulate tactile sensations. And simply put: not everyone is up for things like this.The shirt itself is compatible with PC VR headsets and is obviously aimed at gaming. While it is styled after the upcoming Assassin's Creed game, you can also experience getting shot at and stabbed in games such as Half-Life: Alyx, Beat Saber or even CS:GO.Oh, and if you get the AC edition of the shirt , you’ll get a download code for the game itself, which is expected to drop on October 12. Owo also highlights that the shirt will be able to make the parkour segments feel extra-real, which sounds more fun than experiencing pain.And, supposedly, all of these functions will then carry over to Assassin’s Creed Nexus too, which you’ll be able to play on the Meta Quest 2 , Quest 3 and upcoming Quest Pro headsets.But I must ask: when will we get a nice pair of haptic gloves for AR/VR so that we can touch the grass while at home? I mean, it sounds much more fun than getting, right?

I mean, if I’m hit with an asteroid in my chest area, it’d be neat to at least feelActually, that’d be good in general, but I digress. The point is: the removal of this bummer is the reason why haptic shirts exist.: a special type of clothing that you put on when being in a VR space so that you may feel sensations beyond visual stimuli.And just in case you want to know what it feels like to get stabbed, then this special Assassin's Creed: Mirage edition haptic shirt from OWO is exactly for you. Just to make things clear, though, you'll have to actually play the game in order to get stabbed, just a heads up.