Apple’s strategy for Vision Pro successors comes to light, and it doesn’t spark confidence

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
A person using an Apple Vision Pro
The Apple Vision Pro didn’t sell well and production was promptly slowed after it failed to meet expectations. But, unlike the Apple car, the company still believes that the Mixed Reality industry is ripe for the taking. However, the way Apple is going about approaching Mixed Reality may lead to further disappointing sales before the company can hit it big.

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shed some light on how the company was planning on moving forward with its XR (Extended Reality) product line. Previous rumors about a second Vision Pro in development were also corroborated by Kuo. This successor, likely named Vision Pro 2, will allegedly be powered by the M5 chip which will be unveiled later.

All signs point to this successor for Apple’s premium Mixed Reality headset being another very expensive piece of kit. If the price is lowered it’ll probably be done by removing the redundant sensors and other bits of tech slapped onto the current Vision Pro. As the former head of Oculus put it: Vision Pro is an over-engineered devkit, which is typical of first generation products.

Video Thumbnail
Apple went all in to impress at the cost of a ludicrous price tag. | Video credit — Apple

Cheaper successor delayed


The problem with Apple’s strategy, in my opinion, is that a cheaper successor has reportedly been delayed all the way to 2027. This headset, possibly dubbed the Vision Air, will allegedly do away with the really fancy display and the exterior screen in addition to a few other bits and pieces to reduce the cost.

According to Kuo Apple is probably delaying this cheaper headset because it wants to lay the groundwork for use cases consumers will be interested in. But if Apple tries to do that with headsets barely anyone can afford it’ll never garner enough attention. Use cases for XR already exist: especially gaming. But Apple, in its desire to remain different, wants to make headsets that don’t have controllers and do not support existing VR games.

The Vision Pro was a compromise according to Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman. Apple’s original vision (pun intended) was similar to the Meta Orion AR glasses but the company was limited by current technology.

If Apple truly wants its name alongside the best VR headsets of the decade it needs to take a page out of its rival’s book and make something like the Meta Quest 3S. Expensive headsets are not going to win over consumers: you need cheap headsets that show off the capabilities of VR. And Meta is already doing that.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

We tried Meta Quest's Hyperscape photorealistic environments demo, now available in more regions
We tried Meta Quest's Hyperscape photorealistic environments demo, now available in more regions
SteamVR 2.8 adds hand tracking for Meta Quest users (and we tested it)
SteamVR 2.8 adds hand tracking for Meta Quest users (and we tested it)
These new standalone AR glasses are launching in Europe, but there's a catch
These new standalone AR glasses are launching in Europe, but there's a catch
Samsung files a patent for AR glasses with what could be collaboration features
Samsung files a patent for AR glasses with what could be collaboration features
Apple Vision Pro availability to expand to two more countries next month
Apple Vision Pro availability to expand to two more countries next month
Apple’s strategy for Vision Pro successors comes to light, and it doesn’t spark confidence
Apple’s strategy for Vision Pro successors comes to light, and it doesn’t spark confidence
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple Vision Pro availability to expand to two more countries next month
Apple Vision Pro availability to expand to two more countries next month
These new standalone AR glasses are launching in Europe, but there's a catch
These new standalone AR glasses are launching in Europe, but there's a catch
SteamVR 2.8 adds hand tracking for Meta Quest users (and we tested it)
SteamVR 2.8 adds hand tracking for Meta Quest users (and we tested it)
Samsung files a patent for AR glasses with what could be collaboration features
Samsung files a patent for AR glasses with what could be collaboration features
We tried Meta Quest's Hyperscape photorealistic environments demo, now available in more regions
We tried Meta Quest's Hyperscape photorealistic environments demo, now available in more regions
The Vision Pro is heavy, so Apple is working on AR projectors for your home
The Vision Pro is heavy, so Apple is working on AR projectors for your home
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless