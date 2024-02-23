Apple Vision Pro users report mysterious glass cracks
Apple debuted its first XR headset, the Vision Pro, at a substantial price of $3,499. Despite the high price, there was significant interest in trying out the first spatial computer from the Cupertino tech giant. Rumors indicate that between 160,000 and 180,000 units may have been sold over the first weekend when pre-orders went live. However, as more people got their hands on the headset, reports of issues have started to emerge.
The Apple Vision Pro is a meticulously crafted product with precise engineering, featuring custom parts and no corners. Its front glass is a single sheet designed to serve as a lens for the tracking camera. Such exacting engineering leaves little room for tolerance or error, which could explain the limited number of reports regarding cracks in the cover glass.
As of now, there are no other reports of similar cracks in Apple Support forums or anywhere else on the web. The crack seems to be a sudden shear in the nose bridge, which is identified as the weakest part of the glass mold.
Users facing this issue and reaching out to Apple Support have reportedly been advised to pay the AppleCare deductible of $300 for a repair. For those without AppleCare, a cover glass repair would cost $800, which could be a significant additional expense on top of the already high price paid for the Vision Pro.
Several Reddit users (via Apple Insider) have posted images showing clean-cut shears in the front glass of their Apple Vision Pro, seemingly without any cause. These Reddit posts feature similar images of glass shearing right at the nose bridge.
According to the Reddit users, they left the Apple Vision Pro connected to the battery pack and stored it overnight. There is speculation that charging with the soft cover on while in the Travel Case might pose an issue, potentially causing overheating of the glass. This, in turn, could lead to expansion and result in a crack at the weakest point.
If you happen to notice this problem, the best thing to do is call Apple Support and ask them to look into it further to see if there's a problem with the device. In other news, there are already rumors going around that an improved Vision Pro 2 could be coming in the next 18 months.
