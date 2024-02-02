Game Room: a MR tabletop collection for the Vision Pro from Demeo’s developers
Listen, if you’re here, then you care about the Vision Pro. It’s a wild device, so your reasons for that may vary, but here’s what I think: some of you follow the Vision Pro, because you’re into VR as a whole.
And if you’ve played around with some of the best VR headsets out there, then the name “Resolution Games” should be familiar. This team made Demeo and a bunch of other blockbusters, that managed our best MR games list.
With Demeo, Resolution showcased a mastery over mixed-reality technology and tabletop game design. And with the Vision Pro being basically all about MR and AR, Resolution being there to support the spatial computer at launch just makes total sense.
And that is set to happen through Game Room, which sounds like it may become a Vision Pro staple moving forward. But why would I say that? Well, because Resolution’s latest title is basically a collection of tabletop classics. Here’s what it contains:
All of these titles have been developed natively for the Vision Pro, which means that this isn’t another iPad app that happens to be available for the headset. And that also means that you’ll get to actually hold and move the game pieces around with your hands, as you would in real life too.
But Resolution often likes to go the extra mile and the team made no exception here. Game Room is also going to be available for the iPhone and the iPad, so that your friends — who, let’s be honest, probably won't own a Vision Pro — can play these classics with you.
And if you’re guessing that this means multiplayer: it absolutely does. That can happen via FaceTime using SharePlay, through Game Center invites or Quickmatch, but if everyone is busy, you can still rely on an AI partner for a couple of games.
Hold on a moment though. Given Resolution’s fantastic — and I mean that literally — track record, why did the company go for recreating these grounded classics? I’m glad you asked, because Tommy Palm, Resolution’s CEO, has something to say on that matter:
If you love classics like chess and battle shi–I mean Sea Battle, then Game Room may be your next favorite app. And that goes double if you’re planning to get a Vision Pro. Resolution's MR prowess has — thus far — always been a sight to behold, so you're probably in for a treat.
- Chess: the classical mind-game
- Solitaire: the original gaming addiction
- Hearts: a complex card game for multiplayer
- Yacht: the essential dice game
- Sea Battle: features ships, sounds familiar
The most remarkable experiences in spatial computing are often the most familiar, and with the capability of Apple Vision Pro to deliver lifelike immersion in real world environments, Game Room has been designed to provide the most authentic digital game night to date to bring people from around the world together. The physically-based rendering that Apple Vision Pro supports allows for gaming experiences that are practically indistinguishable from their real world counterparts. By reproducing classic gaming pieces that everyone is familiar with, from playing cards to pawns, we’re excited to be able to showcase this incredible capability of Apple Vision Pro.
If you love classics like chess and battle shi–I mean Sea Battle, then Game Room may be your next favorite app. And that goes double if you’re planning to get a Vision Pro. Resolution's MR prowess has — thus far — always been a sight to behold, so you're probably in for a treat.
Game Room will become available on February 2, right on time for the Vision Pro’s official launch.
... And then all we need to do is hold tight until an official port of Demeo happens too.
