New patent for the Apple Vision Pro aims to visualize that which cannot be seen
Remember those toys that showcased things that’ve been x-rayed through layers of plastic or other creative contraptions? Yeah, those really served to fuel kids’ dreams about becoming doctors and engineers.
But then you get the diploma, start work and realize that we don’t have that many pieces of tech that could actually let you do things like those toys in easy means.
And that is simply because it actually is.
So, if we leave the fact that the entire wording sounds like something out of a sci-fi novel, instead of an actual, existing patent, it’s kind of obvious what this patent does. Basically, the Vision Pro will be able to pick up things that humans can't see and then display them in a way, which matches our actual surroundings.
So where is the limit and how is the Vision Pro suddenly meant to become omniscient?
Well, easy: through pre-programmed software, or at least that makes the most sense. Think of it like someone pre-installing maps on your car’s GPS system — the one that comes pre-installed and doesn’t really connect to your phone. The same way, but you install schematics and other types of info instead of maps.
But what makes this even cooler is that the patent actually lists a bunch of sensors for detection of different signals. That, in turn, means that the Vision Pro may indeed become capable of picking some of these signals or energy traces in real time.
All that being said — and cool — the fact of the matter is that patents don’t always lead to results. While specialists could definitely use a device as capable as the one described within the document, only time will tell if that contraption turns out to be the Vision Pro.
