Looks like the Vision Pro may not be set for an early 2024 release after all
Since the end of 2023 is just over the horizon, it makes me even more pumped about the Vision Pro’s release in 2024. I think that this will be the first high-end headset geared towards something more than just entertainment in the realm of XR.
Now, I’m sure that Apple’s first headset will seamlessly make its way over to the best VR headsets list in one way shape or form, the question still remains: is it going to release in a mind-blowingly polished state — as advertised in the trailers — and will that happen on time?
You may remember that Tim Cook — Apple’s CEO, who has multiple times gone on record saying that they’re using the Vision Pro daily — said that the headset is on track for an early 2024 release date.
Now, before we get into the nitty-gritty of this alleged report — which isn't official, by the by, so you may want to take it in with a grain of salt — I just want to remind everyone that this is a brand new product category for Apple. And making new stuff is hard, even for some of the biggest tech giants out there!
So, TL;DR: Apple promised an early launch, which most people might interpret as January or February of 2024, but Mark thinks that March will be a more likely candidate. And you know what? This isn’t that bad, considering that all of those are still in the first quarter of 2024.
Gurman says that visionOS will be in a pretty final state around January, so then what may be the cause for this slight delay? Well, haven’t you been reading the news? Logistics, of course! And given Apple’s continuous search for new — and better — suppliers, this one makes total sense as well.
And will, hopefully, get corrected for future renditions of Vision Pro models.
To go back to a comment I made earlier on in this section: the Vision Pro is a new product and as such, even someone with the likes of Apple is guaranteed to meet unexpected challenges. Since that is the case, I’d rather get a delayed and polished Vision Pro than an early and buggy one.
I think that’s not only the Apple way, but the right thing to do.
