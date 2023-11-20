Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Amazing Black Friday deals on phones are here!
Save big on Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and Motorola devices now.

Looks like the Vision Pro may not be set for an early 2024 release after all

Looks like the Vision Pro may not be set for an early 2024 release after all
Since the end of 2023 is just over the horizon, it makes me even more pumped about the Vision Pro’s release in 2024. I think that this will be the first high-end headset geared towards something more than just entertainment in the realm of XR.

Now, I’m sure that Apple’s first headset will seamlessly make its way over to the best VR headsets list in one way shape or form, the question still remains: is it going to release in a mind-blowingly polished state — as advertised in the trailers — and will that happen on time?

You may remember that Tim Cook — Apple’s CEO, who has multiple times gone on record saying that they’re using the Vision Pro daily — said that the headset is on track for an early 2024 release date.

So it’d be a real shame if a report from a high-ranking know-it-all would come in and… Contradict that statement.

Video Thumbnail


Now, before we get into the nitty-gritty of this alleged report — which isn't official, by the by, so you may want to take it in with a grain of salt — I just want to remind everyone that this is a brand new product category for Apple. And making new stuff is hard, even for some of the biggest tech giants out there!

Well then, where is all of this Vision Pro getting delayed business stemming from? Well, Mark Gurman, who’s one of the most dedicated tech-knowers we’ve got around and what sucks — in this case, at least — is that he has a solid track record of being right.

So, TL;DR: Apple promised an early launch, which most people might interpret as January or February of 2024, but Mark thinks that March will be a more likely candidate. And you know what? This isn’t that bad, considering that all of those are still in the first quarter of 2024.

Gurman says that visionOS will be in a pretty final state around January, so then what may be the cause for this slight delay? Well, haven’t you been reading the news? Logistics, of course! And given Apple’s continuous search for new — and better — suppliers, this one makes total sense as well.

And will, hopefully, get corrected for future renditions of Vision Pro models.

To go back to a comment I made earlier on in this section: the Vision Pro is a new product and as such, even someone with the likes of Apple is guaranteed to meet unexpected challenges. Since that is the case, I’d rather get a delayed and polished Vision Pro than an early and buggy one.

I think that’s not only the Apple way, but the right thing to do.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

The high-resolution Pimax Crystal VR headset is now $160 off for Black Friday
The high-resolution Pimax Crystal VR headset is now $160 off for Black Friday
From Manga to VR: Sony's new Demon Slayer Attraction Coming to Tokyo
From Manga to VR: Sony's new Demon Slayer Attraction Coming to Tokyo
Valve's vision: bridging Steam Deck and the next Valve Index headset
Valve's vision: bridging Steam Deck and the next Valve Index headset
Experience iPhone 15 Pro's 3D videos on the Quest 3: exploring the Vision Pro’s exciting features early!
Experience iPhone 15 Pro's 3D videos on the Quest 3: exploring the Vision Pro’s exciting features early!
Make like a Ninja Turtle in VR: eat pizza and fight Shredder in this Rec Room collaboration!
Make like a Ninja Turtle in VR: eat pizza and fight Shredder in this Rec Room collaboration!
Ezio in VR! Assassin's Creed Nexus VR launches with iconic assassins
Ezio in VR! Assassin's Creed Nexus VR launches with iconic assassins
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord invades VR with free updates — get your proton packs ready!
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord invades VR with free updates — get your proton packs ready!
Ezio in VR! Assassin's Creed Nexus VR launches with iconic assassins
Ezio in VR! Assassin's Creed Nexus VR launches with iconic assassins
Experience iPhone 15 Pro's 3D videos on the Quest 3: exploring the Vision Pro’s exciting features early!
Experience iPhone 15 Pro's 3D videos on the Quest 3: exploring the Vision Pro’s exciting features early!
Meta Quest for business: A new chapter in XR enterprise is now live
Meta Quest for business: A new chapter in XR enterprise is now live
Is this the ultimate comfort upgrade for your Quest 3? Meet Destek’s head strap!
Is this the ultimate comfort upgrade for your Quest 3? Meet Destek’s head strap!
Want to get into VR? The Quest 2 makes for a great Black Friday deal with these hot offers!
Want to get into VR? The Quest 2 makes for a great Black Friday deal with these hot offers!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless