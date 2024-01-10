New Apple Vision Pro leak reveals more information about its memory and storage options
In less than a month, Apple is set to launch its Vision Pro headset in the US, and pre-orders are just around the corner. As the launch date approaches, leaks and details about the XR headset from the Cupertino tech giant are surfacing.
According to findings from code exploration reported by MacRumors, the Apple Vision Pro might come with 16GB of memory at launch, and there are hints that the mixed-reality headset's storage could go as high as 1TB.
In the recent release of Xcode 15.2, supporting visionOS app development, references were found to the Vision Pro featuring a total of 16GB of unified memory—similar to what Apple included in its Vision Pro development kits.
Official confirmation of the full configuration options is expected on January 19, the day Apple opens pre-orders in the US. The headset is set to launch in the US on Friday, February 2, with plans to expand its availability to additional countries later in the year, as indicated by Apple during the Vision Pro announcement.
Notably, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo initially estimated a shipment of 800,000-1.2 million units for Apple's spatial computer in 2024 but later revised the estimate to fewer than 500,000 units. This adjustment is attributed not to decreased demand but rather to the complexity of the Vision Pro, considered the most intricate product ever built by Apple.
While Apple hasn't officially disclosed many configuration options for the headset, insights seem to have emerged via Xcode. Xcode, Apple's IDE (Integrated Development Environment), designed for creating software on Mac for various Apple platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, has provided some clues.
Although the press release announcing pre-orders and the release date mentioned a starting price of $3,499, inclusive of 256GB of storage, higher capacities were only hinted at. Further investigations within Xcode suggest that a 1TB capacity option might be on the table, aligning with capacities observed in the developer kits.
