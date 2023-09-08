Demeo’s tabletop adventures now support hand tracking! Vision Pro version confirmed too.
Tabletop RPGs are really fun! And I’m certain that this is a statement that a lot of you could get behind as soon as you try one. Then again, I can understand being hesitant, because carrying around boxes and sheets of paper is cumbersome and annoying.
I mean, consider this: instead of packing your miniature, character sheet, book of spells, preferred notation tool, bag of dice, set of cards and maybe a few other miniatures, if you play summoner classes like me, you can just pack a headset and set off.
Some of the best VR headsets can let you do exactly what I described above! And that, in turn, can happen through experiences like Demeo. And it may be the perfect time to get in on the fun too!
But hold on, what’s so good about Demeo? Well, basically, it’s not like other similar XR games, which offer more so a sandbox that you can arrange to serve your D&D or WoD adventures. Instead, Demeo is a full-blown game, which means that you don’t need to worry about setup: you can just sit in and start having fun.
Oh, and you can play cross-platform too, so you don’t need to worry about you and your friends needing to have the Quest 2 in particular in order to play.
What's more: the game just got updated with hand tracking, so that you can get even more immersed in the story, without the need for controllers. This may be partially related to another announcement that the developers have made:
Demeo will absolutely be making an appearance on the Vision Pro app store and on the Quest 3. And it is also available on Steam, which means that technically you have a choice as to where to play it from.
If you are into XR technology and have always wanted to try out a tabletop RPG, then this may be the perfect opportunity for you! After all, it's way cheaper than to get started with tabletop and the guided experience will certainly help ease you into it.
Or, you know, play online, but tabletop games are way more fun in person in my book.
That being said, lines can still absolutely be drawn between Demeo and other infamous RPGs. There is class management involved, dungeon crawling and cooperative gameplay that you can experience in several adventures through PCVR.
That being said, if you get addicted afterwards, just remember that you’ve been warned: custom dice are expensive! Very cool, absolutely necessary, but expensive. I’d know.
