Apple Vision Pro’s Game Room gets updated with another popular board game
One of the first spatial games natively designed for Apple Vision Pro with cross-play for iPhone and iPad, Game Room, is getting bigger this week with the addition of another popular board game, “Flip It.”
Developed by Resolution Games, makers of Demeo, Game Room is a collection of some of the world’s most popular board and card games. With the addition of Flip It, Game Room now has six titles that players can enjoy: Solitaire, Chess, Hearts, Yacht, Sea Battle. Besides these, Resolution Games plans to add a seventh game in the not-so-distant future, Checkers.
Additionally, players can battle in AI competitions in Game Room’s selection of multiplayer card and tabletop games. It’s also important to mention that Game Room features a new 3D user interface and an input system controlled by the user’s eyes, hands, and voice, which makes it ideal for tabletop gameplay and using hands to pick up game pieces, cards and more.
Not to mention that Family Sharing, which allows up to six people in the household to take advantage of Apple Arcade at no additional cost, makes Game Room an even more appealing title.
Game Room supports 1-4 players through online play, and players can choose between connecting with real players through FaceTime using SharePlay, Game Center Friend Invites, or Game Center Quickmatch.
Game Room is available on Apple Arcade for Apple Vision Pro as well as iPhone, and iPad as part of an Apple Arcade subscription. Naturally, all games included in the app are ad-free and have no in-app purchases.
